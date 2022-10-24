Read full article on original website
Turnstone Center hosts inclusive trunk-or-treat event for children of all abilities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Children of all abilities got to dress up as superheroes and Disney princesses to trick-or-treat Thursday. The Fort Wayne Turnstone Center hosted their annual trunk-or-treat event and co-organizer Emily White says they had 32 decorated cars for kids to visit. All of the trunks were...
Two Local Churches Add Community Recreation ~ Community Spotlight
Holy Scripture Lutheran Church on Kinnerk Road recently realized a vision come true. Plans for a community walking path that have been in the works since prior to COVID, came to fruition fulfilled by a dedication ceremony on Sunday, October 16th. The pause in construction caused by the pandemic also...
Ivy Tech to host early indoor Trick or Treating event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a Trick or Treat Trail on Monday from 2:30 - 4 p.m. at several locations. People can walk through the Coliseum campus, and the Student Life Center and Harshman Hall at the North campus and collect treats from staff.
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
Pawn shops across the nation see an uptick in loans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - At the height of the pandemic, a local pawn shop saw an uptick in customers coming in to buy luxury items. Now with the prices of just about everything going up, pawn shop owners are now seeing those same big purchases come streaming back in to be sold or pawned.
Planet Fitness, Big Lots Moving Closer To Opening Dates
WARSAW – Two more stores in the renovated MarketPlace of Warsaw will soon open. Planet Fitness is tentatively set to open on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the store manager. On Monday, workers in the recently repaved parking lot could be seen unpacking and assembling some of the new exercise equipment.
Fort Wayne Toys for Tots could be in jeopardy for 2022, warehouse space needed
The Fort Wayne coordinator for Toys For Tots tells WANE 15 they're still looking for donated warehouse space to operate out of for 2022.
Start Something Big: Meet the new Big Futures program coordinator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Jennifer Glass says she’s always had an interest in working with kids. In her new role as Big Futures Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana she’s doing exactly that. “I really feel compelled to give back and to teach...
Free Safety Village Halloween Bash to take place Saturday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) and Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) invites the public to their Safety Village Halloween Bash on Saturday. This free event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Safety Village, 1270 South Phoenix Parkway. Featured activities include a...
Rotary Parks and Sunken Gardens tree lighting dates set for end of November
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The annual tree-lighting at Rotary Park and the wreath lighting at Sunken Gardens are set to take place at the end of November. The tree at Rotary Park, 551 N Jefferson St., will be lit on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. The event will feature...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Local schools dealing with bus driver shortage, still...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just like in year’s past, school bus drivers are in short supply. The job requires a CDL license, as well as a school endorsement and passing background checks. So, school districts can’t hire just any one. This problem is also made worse because of other industries competing for drivers.
PFW study discusses Poka Bache Connector Trails economic impact
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Officials from four counties revealed findings from an economic study on Indiana's Poka Bache Connector Trail. The trail is the longest trail in Indiana, stretching 81 miles from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. Poka Bache Coalition secretary Dawn Ritchie...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
Fort Wayne City Council approves Animal Care and Control 2023 budget
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control have money on the way for expansion. The shelter presented a budget amount of $4.3 million to the city of Fort Wayne Controller’s office earlier this year. The proposed budget was sent to the Fort Wayne City...
Historic aircraft touring country, set to visit Elkhart
The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass produced airliner to Elkhart and you can climb aboard. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1st, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, its home. But now, historic aircraft is touring the country...
Kendallville man chronicles father’s service in WWII through first-hand letters, resources
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — After finding a box of 245 letters in 2000 detailing his father’s time in the Army during World War II, Jim Swartzlander began reading and organizing the letters into a chronological report. Now, Swartzlander plans to publicly preserve his father’s story for future generations....
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
Meet the Candidates: Fort Wayne Community Schools Board District 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Julia Hollingsworth and Jeannette Jaquish both have experience in Fort Wayne Community Schools. Jaquish’s children went to FWCS. Hollingsworth herself attended FWCS, worked in the district for 30 years and has now served on the board for 12 years. She said the biggest...
