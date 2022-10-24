ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett, IN

wfft.com

Ivy Tech to host early indoor Trick or Treating event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a Trick or Treat Trail on Monday from 2:30 - 4 p.m. at several locations. People can walk through the Coliseum campus, and the Student Life Center and Harshman Hall at the North campus and collect treats from staff.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Pawn shops across the nation see an uptick in loans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - At the height of the pandemic, a local pawn shop saw an uptick in customers coming in to buy luxury items. Now with the prices of just about everything going up, pawn shop owners are now seeing those same big purchases come streaming back in to be sold or pawned.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Planet Fitness, Big Lots Moving Closer To Opening Dates

WARSAW – Two more stores in the renovated MarketPlace of Warsaw will soon open. Planet Fitness is tentatively set to open on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the store manager. On Monday, workers in the recently repaved parking lot could be seen unpacking and assembling some of the new exercise equipment.
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Free Safety Village Halloween Bash to take place Saturday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) and Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) invites the public to their Safety Village Halloween Bash on Saturday. This free event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Safety Village, 1270 South Phoenix Parkway. Featured activities include a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Local schools dealing with bus driver shortage, still...

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just like in year’s past, school bus drivers are in short supply. The job requires a CDL license, as well as a school endorsement and passing background checks. So, school districts can’t hire just any one. This problem is also made worse because of other industries competing for drivers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

PFW study discusses Poka Bache Connector Trails economic impact

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Officials from four counties revealed findings from an economic study on Indiana's Poka Bache Connector Trail. The trail is the longest trail in Indiana, stretching 81 miles from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. Poka Bache Coalition secretary Dawn Ritchie...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Historic aircraft touring country, set to visit Elkhart

The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass produced airliner to Elkhart and you can climb aboard. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1st, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, its home. But now, historic aircraft is touring the country...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Meet the Candidates: Fort Wayne Community Schools Board District 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Julia Hollingsworth and Jeannette Jaquish both have experience in Fort Wayne Community Schools. Jaquish’s children went to FWCS. Hollingsworth herself attended FWCS, worked in the district for 30 years and has now served on the board for 12 years. She said the biggest...
FORT WAYNE, IN

