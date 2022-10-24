Read full article on original website
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
wpsdlocal6.com
COVID survivor thanks hospital staff
COVID-19 survivor returns to local hospital to thank doctors and nurses who helped save his life. Baptist Health Paducah says COVID-19 numbers are down, but not non-existent. As the holiday season approaches, the hospital expects those numbers to rise.
Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Pilot program based on Senate Bill 90 aims to reduce criminal recidivism in Kentucky
PADUCAH — Leaders in Paducah and McCracken County discussed Senate Bill 90 on Thursday afternoon. A pilot program in the works for McCracken County is based on that bill, which aims to reduce recidivism rates among people with mental health issues. In the criminal justice system, recidivism refers to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dozens of families in public housing in Cairo, Illinois, told to relocate over claims apartment wouldn't survive earthquake
CAIRO, IL — Families living in an apartment building in Cairo, Illinois, were informed Wednesday that they will have to relocate after the Alexander County Housing Authority informed them that the Department of Housing and Urban Development believes the building poses a health and safety risk related to the potential for earthquakes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local programs among 56 receiving grant funding to support victims of violent crime
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced more than $7.9 million in grant funding to be disbursed among 56 programs and projects that help victims of violent crime. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act via Kentucky's State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Local programs that will receive funding include:. $73,142...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
wpsdlocal6.com
Emmons named new director of philanthropy for UK western KY region
PADUCAH — Paducah native Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky's Western Kentucky region. According to a Wednesday release, Emmons has over 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management, marketing, and telecommunications. She recently served as vice president of...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County lifts burn ban
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A burn ban that has been in place since Sept. 27 in McCracken County, Kentucky, was lifted Tuesday afternoon. County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued the burn ban last month because of dry conditions. Despite the burn ban, local fire departments have had to put out multiple field fires in the days since amid drought conditions and multiple days under red flag warnings from the National Weather Service.
wpsdlocal6.com
13 tons of documents disposed of during last Super Shredder Thursday of the season
PADUCAH — Oct. 27 was the last Super Shredder Thursday of the year, and the Paducah event saw a large turnout. The event began at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the former Kmart along Lone Oak Road. The shredder collected a total of 13 tons of documents.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Chamber partners with Kentucky Sports Radio to donate more than $950,000 to help build homes for tornado survivors
Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a big donation to Habitat for Humanity on Thursday. The $951,620.77 donation will be used to help rebuild communities impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli...
wpsdlocal6.com
2022 PaDucky Derby breaks fundraising record for Merryman House
PADUCAH — Last weekend's PaDucky Derby unleashed tens of thousands of rubber ducks into Montgomery Lake in Noble Park, and the eighth annual race raised a record-breaking amount for the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Shelter. The Merryman House on Thursday announced that the fundraiser brought in $130,000 to help...
wevv.com
Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage
Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1
PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Happening Today: 10/27/2022
There are several events happening in our area today. Click on the name of the event to find out more information. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in old Kmart parking lot. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until trucks are full. Volunteers unload your car. You can...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant results in drug seizure, four arrested
Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
'Hasn't Kentucky had enough?': Team Rubicon continues disaster relief after Mayfield’s devastating year
The nonprofit, veteran-led organization arrived soon after the communities were devastated by weather events – and nearly a year later, many of their volunteers remain.
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of U.S. 51 reopens after closure due to fire near Fulton County, Hickman County line
U.S. 51 has reopened between Fulton, Kentucky, and Clinton, Kentucky after multiple fire departments worked together to put out a fire in the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the blaze started as a garage or shop fire and spread to a field and nearby tree line Monday evening. As...
wpsdlocal6.com
Criminal Justice Forum in Paducah
Community joins criminal justice reform conversation during forum. Opportunity and change were the focus of the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum in Paducah today. The free event brought together formerly-incarcerated people with criminal justice professionals to have an open conversation about criminal justice reform.
