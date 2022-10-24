ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

COVID survivor thanks hospital staff

COVID-19 survivor returns to local hospital to thank doctors and nurses who helped save his life. Baptist Health Paducah says COVID-19 numbers are down, but not non-existent. As the holiday season approaches, the hospital expects those numbers to rise.
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dozens of families in public housing in Cairo, Illinois, told to relocate over claims apartment wouldn't survive earthquake

CAIRO, IL — Families living in an apartment building in Cairo, Illinois, were informed Wednesday that they will have to relocate after the Alexander County Housing Authority informed them that the Department of Housing and Urban Development believes the building poses a health and safety risk related to the potential for earthquakes.
CAIRO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Emmons named new director of philanthropy for UK western KY region

PADUCAH — Paducah native Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky's Western Kentucky region. According to a Wednesday release, Emmons has over 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management, marketing, and telecommunications. She recently served as vice president of...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County lifts burn ban

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A burn ban that has been in place since Sept. 27 in McCracken County, Kentucky, was lifted Tuesday afternoon. County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued the burn ban last month because of dry conditions. Despite the burn ban, local fire departments have had to put out multiple field fires in the days since amid drought conditions and multiple days under red flag warnings from the National Weather Service.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Chamber partners with Kentucky Sports Radio to donate more than $950,000 to help build homes for tornado survivors

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a big donation to Habitat for Humanity on Thursday. The $951,620.77 donation will be used to help rebuild communities impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Kentucky Sports Radio Host Matt Jones and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

2022 PaDucky Derby breaks fundraising record for Merryman House

PADUCAH — Last weekend's PaDucky Derby unleashed tens of thousands of rubber ducks into Montgomery Lake in Noble Park, and the eighth annual race raised a record-breaking amount for the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Shelter. The Merryman House on Thursday announced that the fundraiser brought in $130,000 to help...
PADUCAH, KY
wevv.com

Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage

Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC plans extended closure of Paducah's Alben Barkley Drive starting Nov. 1

PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Happening Today: 10/27/2022

There are several events happening in our area today. Click on the name of the event to find out more information. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in old Kmart parking lot. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until trucks are full. Volunteers unload your car. You can...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search warrant results in drug seizure, four arrested

Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Criminal Justice Forum in Paducah

Community joins criminal justice reform conversation during forum. Opportunity and change were the focus of the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum in Paducah today. The free event brought together formerly-incarcerated people with criminal justice professionals to have an open conversation about criminal justice reform.
PADUCAH, KY

Community Policy