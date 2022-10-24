ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Share Your Holidays Donation event at ABS Global Deforest

The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Army National Guard joins special Thursday Share Your Holidays event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard were enlisted Thursday afternoon for a special NBC15 Share Your Holidays food donation drive. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at ABS Global, Inc, at 1525 River Road, in DeForest. Employees at ABS Global helped get the event off to a huge start with multiple challenges within the company that raised over 750 lbs. of food.
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

Share Your Holidays Drive Thru Food Donation

The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 8 hours ago. The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Share Your Holidays National Guard Interview

The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Officials issue safety tips after bathroom fan causes house fire in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overheated fan motor started a fire Wednesday in a Sun Prairie home, which officials say caused thousands of dollars of damage. According to sun prairie fire and rescue, residents getting home noticed that their house was full of smoke and called 911. Sun Prairie Fire, EMS and Police responded just after 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Queens Street.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Share Your Holidays

The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it received federal approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support for low-income Wisconsin families in need. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DHS receives federal approval to assist homeless families

The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning. Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning. Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

John Stofflet wins the 2022 'Be Like Mike' award

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

NBC15 fans out for Share Your Holidays kickoff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Share Your Holidays returned Wednesday as donation barrels began rolling out across the community and members of the NBC15 News team were not far behind helping show how people can help in the fight against hunger. While many people may be under the impression that, with...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Monroe teacher helps bring books into vending machines

The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know. Updated:...
MONROE, WI
nbc15.com

Together, we can fight hunger during NBC15 Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites are asked to come together this season to help fight hunger in South Central Wisconsin. The 27th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign’s theme this year is “Together.”. Help us meet our goal of raising five million meals for families facing hunger in our...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy