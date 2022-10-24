NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football: Bears vs. Patriots Best Bets

Primetime Bears could mean we're in for a snoozer. Place some bets to keep your interest for this Monday Night Football matchup.

Wouldn't it be fitting if the New England Patriots beat the hapless Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football to allow Bill Belichick to surpass George Halas in total coaching wins ? Are we to believe the NFL didn't intentionally set this up with the idea that this could be a possibility? Is there another reason I'm missing that fans should be subjected to another Bears' primetime game?

If New England defeats Chicago on Monday Night Football, Belichick will pass the Bears' legendary coach and take second place behind Don Shula for combined regular-season and postseason wins. It's a storyline worth watching, and I fully expect it to be beaten to a pulp during tonight's broadcast.

Outside of the obvious points to watch for, we need something to keep our interest, especially if this game turns into a snoozer. If you like trends, I've gone 10-5 on bets for Bears games over the last three weeks. Let's see if we can keep the mojo going in a game Vegas expects the Patriots to win.

Justin Fields Over 206.5 Passing + Rushing Yards (-115 DraftKings)

This season hasn't been pretty for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' offense. He's only gone over this number on passing yards alone once, which happened in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. Whether it be Fields, his receivers, or the offensive line, everyone has taken turns to ensure it fails.

However, Fields' biggest weapon has been his legs. He rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries last week and has four straight games with at least 47 rushing yards. Furthermore, combining passing and rushing yards, he's exceeded this number in three consecutive games.

Special: Justin Fields 25+ Rushing Yards and Ja Morant 25+ Points (+100 FanDuel)

Ah, here's a fun one. Starting with Justin Fields, I'm not overly concerned with him reaching 25 rushing yards barring an injury. He is averaging nine attempts for 47 yards and 5.22 yards per carry. Fields has failed to reach this number only once in six games this season.

As for Ja Morant's side, The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Brooklyn Nets at home tonight. They are coming off a 137-96 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Due to the utterly lopsided game, Morant played just over 29 minutes and scored 20 points. He only attempted 12 shots, but he averaged 25 attempts and 41.5 points in his first two games.

I expect the Grizzlies to bounce back and, if not win the game, keep it relatively close. Close enough to where Ja Morant gets his full workload of minutes and at least 25 points.

Chicago Bears +8.5

Am I a homer sometimes? Absolutely. That's why I'm sneaking this pick in at the bottom of the article, hoping no one made it this far when reading. However, if you did make it this far, there are some reasons to like the Chicago Bears' spread on Monday Night. Also, if I were a total homer, I'd tell you to bet the Moneyline.

Taking 54 percent of wagers, the public is on the Patriots. With this large of a number, is that a good thing? History tells us no. The Patriots have covered the spread in three consecutive games, which is also worth considering. Typically when a team is covering multiple weeks in a row, sportsbooks adjust to level it out.

Not only could we be getting value on the number from an overcorrection standpoint, but the number has increased since opening. This number opened at Patriots -7. I'm seeing this line as high as +9 on some sportsbooks. If you can't grab that number, +8.5 should be fine.

If there's one thing the Bears are good at this season, it's keeping games close. Only one of their four losses this season was by more than eight points, coming in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

Score Prediction: 20-16 Patriots

This was something discussed on the latest episode of the Bears On Tap podcast .

Mac Jones will return to start at quarterback for the New England Patriots after missing each of the last three games with an ankle injury. However, he's been unable to practice fully since suffering the injury. Bailey Zappe filled in nicely in his absence, creating somewhat of a quarterback controversy, if only amongst fans.

Under Zappe, the Pats ran more and utilized more play-action. Earlier in the season, with Jones at quarterback, the Pats were running more 11-personnel, shotgun, and spread (similarly to how he was used at Alabama).

I'm curious to see how much Mac Jones' time off the field and health play into Belichick's game plan offensively. The Chicago Bears struggle to stop opposing rushing attacks. They allow the second-most rushing yards per game (163.0). They also allow the third-fewest passing yards per game. The more time the ball is put on the ground, the more the clock will run.

While on offense, the Bears have run the ball at a league-leading 58.81 percent clip. If the Bears are going to win the game, Justin Fields will need to make plays with his arm. However, they can keep it close by running the football and attacking a Patriots' defense that ranks in the bottom 10 for rushing yards allowed per carry (4.7). Rainy weather at Foxborough could also help the cause.

Technically, given my score prediction and considering the weather, I think the Under is an option, but I feel better about the spread. Ultimately, I believe Belichick gets his 325th career victory to surpass George Halas tonight, but the Bears keep it close.