Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury
Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
U.S. Girls Turn Suburban Kitsch Into a Beautiful Existential Ballad on New Song ‘Bless This Mess’
U.S. Girls turn a kitschy suburban household phrase into a stunning alt-pop ballad on their new song, “Bless This Mess.” The song harkens back to the diva ballads of yesteryear, with Meg Remy crooning about life’s constant complications and entanglements over a delicate electric piano. The track also arrives with a characteristically unique music video featuring decades-old video footage of Remy that the artist Evan Gordon manipulated to look as if she was singing the new song. “Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities,” Remy explained in a...
Daily Collegian
The perfect albums for autumn
Fall is my favorite season; it’s cold but not too cold and the trees turn bright orange before they lose their leaves, while the air always feels crisp and refreshing. It is also a time when Halloween is around the corner and midterms are almost over. There’s many songs and different types of media that I associate with this season, yet I do have my favorites. Whether it be their production, their lyrics or just their aesthetics, here are a few albums that I associate with autumn.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Rick Rubin has chosen the eight songs he'd take to a desert island
Producer Rick Rubin appeared on the BBC's long-running Desert Island Discs show to pick his favourite songs
Maynard James Keenan: “Pink Floyd’s Animals changed everything”
But Tool mainman Maynard James Keenan admits his passion for Pink Floyd wasn’t an immediate process
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
David Crosby Calls Iron Maiden ‘Noise,’ Alex Skolnick Has Perfect Response
David Crosby has once again taken to Twitter to share unsolicited opinions on other artists, this time referring to Iron Maiden as "noise." Testament's Alex Skolnick caught wind of the tweet, however, and had the perfect response to challenge him. The conversation started when composer Vin Downes tweeted about his...
Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers Transform an Old Emily Dickinson Poem on ‘I Felt a Funeral, in My Brain’
Andrew Bird has enlisted the help of Phoebe Bridgers to create a tender folk interpretation of Emily Dickinson’s 1861 poem, “I Felt a Funeral, in My Brain.” Bird and Bridgers recorded the song this fall, and the interpretation pairs Dickinson’s verses with soft guitar, light whistling, and drum patter, as well as strings that can feel rich and grand one moment, then cool and steely the next. Bird and Bridgers share vocal duties, trading verses and then coming together for some lovely harmonies, like on the final verse: “And then I heard them lift a Box/And creak across my Soul/With...
The Fleetwood Mac Song Christine McVie Finished in 30 Minutes
Christine McVie is a songwriter behind several Fleetwood Mac songs. That includes one 'Rumours' track that she wrote in 30 minutes one night.
The emo/pop-punk revival continues as Blink-182 and Paramore are booked for another monster US festival
Blink-182, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, The Starting Line, Turnstile for new Adjacent festival in 2023
Premiere: Jude Flannery Releases Neil Young-Inspired Debut ‘Quiet By Your Side,’ Video for “Fighters”
There’s something about Neil Young that lit a fire in Jude Flannery. Young’s 1992 album Harvest Moon had a particular impact on the Philadelphia-based artist since it served as part of the soundtrack of a snapshot in time when Flannery first moved to New York City in the early 1990s, and a moment of “immense personal growth” for the artist.
Jules Bass, who brought ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ to TV, dies at 87
CNN — What kind of Christmas would it be without the resourceful Rudolph or Hermey the aspiring dentist, without friendly Frosty or the dastardly Heat and Snow Misers?. Jules Bass brought them all to vivid, animated life on TV. And with his producing and directing partner Arthur Rankin Jr., he didn’t just contribute indelible classics to the canon of Christmas specials – he helped popularize the genre.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
NME
MGMT announce new live album ‘11.11.11’
MGMT have announced details of their new live album, ‘11.11.11’. The record will feature the band’s November 11, 2011 performance at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, and is described as “a once in a lifetime item for a once in a lifetime event”.
Comments / 0