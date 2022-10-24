A North Carolina “glamping” spot gives you a chance to camp under the stars without having to “rough it.” Furthermore, it all takes place under the cover of a 450-square foot dome. That’s almost as big as our first apartment! The location, a short drive from Charlotte, is near Chimney Rock State Park in “The Overlook.” Even though the directions take you onto a gravel road and through a wooded area, this experience is not the definition of roughing it. The luxury glamping domes feature beautiful furnishings and decor to add to your comfort and enjoyment. They even include heating and air-conditioning. Each dome is a distance from the others, offering a private setting. You can relax in a hot tub and enjoy the coziness of a fire pit.

