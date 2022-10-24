Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every MonthCadrene HeslopLong Beach, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
irvineweekly.com
Spooky Halloween-Themed Events In Irvine
As Halloween draws near, there are plenty of ways for Irvine residents to get their tricks, treats, scares and screams during the annual celebration of All Hallows eve. Recently opened in July, Wild River Water Park has been converted into a spooky Halloween adventure. The water park has been drained and filled with massive creatures, carnival rides and games. Wild Rivers also mentions that the Mustang Bar will be serving Halloween-themed cocktails, and food trucks will have food and beverages available for purchase. Halloween costumes are welcomed.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Celebrate Halloween in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA–The air is starting to carry a chill and Halloween is looming. This marks the comeback of anticipated Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, but also other events in Long Beach during Halloween weekend. Shaqtoberfest has already begun and goes through October 31. The festival takes place alongside the...
Don’t Miss Haunt O’ Ween’s 150,000-Square-Foot Halloween Playground Before It Closes Next Week!
Our favorite season is upon us and Haunt O’ Ween LA is wasting no time in resurrecting pre-covid traditions with a dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween wonderland this October. This 31-day walk-thru adventure features large-scale multi-sensory scenes, new haunting characters, pumpkin-picking with carving stations, trick-or-treating and a glowing Jack-O-Lantern tunnel. Your journey into this haunted, family-friendly haven begins on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is now open and will run through October 31. Get your tickets here before they vanish and the FOMO haunts you forever! It’s all your usual holiday traditions in one place with a Hollywood-grade production level. You’ll have 12 different doors to knock on with spooky residents filling buckets with candy in the Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Beyond sweets, you’ll have delicious offerings from the kitchen to sink your fangs into.
highlandernews.org
Looking for a place around Riverside to go Trick-or-Treating? Here are 5 events happening in town!
With Halloween being on a Monday this year, many of us are unable to go home to spend time with our family and friends due to upcoming midterms. Even though Halloween is on a weekday, take the night off from studying and go trick-or-treating with your friends! Here are just a few of the many events to take your friends trick-or-treating.
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition!
Whether you want to trick or treat, skate or just celebrate, here's what to do in Long Beach this Halloween. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… Halloween edition! appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
Cristo Rey Orange County High School coming to Santa Ana
Cristo Rey Orange County High School will be opening in Santa Ana in the Fall of 2023. Part of the acclaimed Cristo Rey Network of schools, they will offer an innovative program that combines a rigorous college preparatory curriculum and professional work experience, preparing our students for college and careers.
newsantaana.com
Free trick-or-treating event at the MainPlace Mall on Oct. 31
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a fun-filled Halloween Trick-or-Treating event on Monday, October 31st, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (while supplies last). Which SAUSD School Board candidates will you vote for in November?. During the event, guests are invited...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine
Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
wasteadvantagemag.com
OC Waste & Recycling Offers Free Compost to Orange County Residents on November 5th
OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) announces a county-wide Compost Giveaway at Bee Canyon Greenery (Frank R. Bowerman Landfill), Valencia Greenery (Olinda Alpha Landfill) and Capistrano Greenery (Prima Deshecha Landfill). Orange County residents can pick up free compost on Saturday, November 5, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while supplies last.
orangecountytribune.com
New fun blasts off at city park
The present met the past Tuesday afternoon when the new playground complex at Garden Grove Park was opened to the public. Inspiration for the design of the equipment came from the site’s former use as a Navy airstrip during World War II and later a commercial airfield. The playground...
Send a Halloween card to a sick child at Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Nurses and doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are using specially-designed greeting cards to help make Halloween a holiday their patients don't have to miss.
Explore Long Beach’s most haunted places: Today, Sunnyside Cemetery
We’re rolling out all of our Haunted Long Beach series videos ahead of Sunday’s debut of our newest edition: a peek at the daunting Bembridge House in Drake Park. The post Explore Long Beach’s most haunted places: Today, Sunnyside Cemetery appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes
TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
spectrumnews1.com
New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
Here Are Garden Grove Candidates’ Views on Housing, Homelessness, and Resort
It lies in or near the heart of many things – Orange County’s Little Saigon, the Disneyland resort area, and a regional homelessness crisis. And this year the City of Garden Grove, like many others, will see a variety of candidates go up for elected office across town this November.
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
newsantaana.com
A new bike path is coming to Santa Ana!
Construction alert: The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will provide a connection to nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods. Construction starts this month. The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and will provide connections to the existing and future bikeways. It...
newsantaana.com
Avian Flu confirmed in Orange County birds
(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has received confirmation that six birds have tested positive for Avian Influenza A (H5N1), also known as Bird Flu, in Orange County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommends that hunters take precaution to limit the possibility of spread of infection to humans, and that the public stay clear of any sick or dead birds they may find.
