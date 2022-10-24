Our favorite season is upon us and Haunt O’ Ween LA is wasting no time in resurrecting pre-covid traditions with a dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween wonderland this October. This 31-day walk-thru adventure features large-scale multi-sensory scenes, new haunting characters, pumpkin-picking with carving stations, trick-or-treating and a glowing Jack-O-Lantern tunnel. Your journey into this haunted, family-friendly haven begins on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is now open and will run through October 31. Get your tickets here before they vanish and the FOMO haunts you forever! It’s all your usual holiday traditions in one place with a Hollywood-grade production level. You’ll have 12 different doors to knock on with spooky residents filling buckets with candy in the Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Beyond sweets, you’ll have delicious offerings from the kitchen to sink your fangs into.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO