ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irvineweekly.com

Spooky Halloween-Themed Events In Irvine

As Halloween draws near, there are plenty of ways for Irvine residents to get their tricks, treats, scares and screams during the annual celebration of All Hallows eve. Recently opened in July, Wild River Water Park has been converted into a spooky Halloween adventure. The water park has been drained and filled with massive creatures, carnival rides and games. Wild Rivers also mentions that the Mustang Bar will be serving Halloween-themed cocktails, and food trucks will have food and beverages available for purchase. Halloween costumes are welcomed.
IRVINE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Celebrate Halloween in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA–The air is starting to carry a chill and Halloween is looming. This marks the comeback of anticipated Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, but also other events in Long Beach during Halloween weekend. Shaqtoberfest has already begun and goes through October 31. The festival takes place alongside the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Secret LA

Don’t Miss Haunt O’ Ween’s 150,000-Square-Foot Halloween Playground Before It Closes Next Week!

Our favorite season is upon us and Haunt O’ Ween LA is wasting no time in resurrecting pre-covid traditions with a dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween wonderland this October. This 31-day walk-thru adventure features large-scale multi-sensory scenes, new haunting characters, pumpkin-picking with carving stations, trick-or-treating and a glowing Jack-O-Lantern tunnel. Your journey into this haunted, family-friendly haven begins on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is now open and will run through October 31. Get your tickets here before they vanish and the FOMO haunts you forever! It’s all your usual holiday traditions in one place with a Hollywood-grade production level. You’ll have 12 different doors to knock on with spooky residents filling buckets with candy in the Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Beyond sweets, you’ll have delicious offerings from the kitchen to sink your fangs into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Cristo Rey Orange County High School coming to Santa Ana

Cristo Rey Orange County High School will be opening in Santa Ana in the Fall of 2023. Part of the acclaimed Cristo Rey Network of schools, they will offer an innovative program that combines a rigorous college preparatory curriculum and professional work experience, preparing our students for college and careers.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Free trick-or-treating event at the MainPlace Mall on Oct. 31

MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a fun-filled Halloween Trick-or-Treating event on Monday, October 31st, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (while supplies last). Which SAUSD School Board candidates will you vote for in November?. During the event, guests are invited...
SANTA ANA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine

Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New fun blasts off at city park

The present met the past Tuesday afternoon when the new playground complex at Garden Grove Park was opened to the public. Inspiration for the design of the equipment came from the site’s former use as a Navy airstrip during World War II and later a commercial airfield. The playground...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
newsantaana.com

OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes

TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
TUSTIN, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

A new bike path is coming to Santa Ana!

Construction alert: The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will provide a connection to nearby schools, parks and neighborhoods. Construction starts this month. The Santa Ana Gardens Channel Bikeway Extension Project will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians and will provide connections to the existing and future bikeways. It...
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Avian Flu confirmed in Orange County birds

(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has received confirmation that six birds have tested positive for Avian Influenza A (H5N1), also known as Bird Flu, in Orange County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommends that hunters take precaution to limit the possibility of spread of infection to humans, and that the public stay clear of any sick or dead birds they may find.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy