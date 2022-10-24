Read full article on original website
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 BillionAnthony J LynchLos Angeles, CA
Cool Things to Do at the Presidio in San FranciscoThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
sfbayview.com
Donald Lacy: Celebrate LoveLife Foundation’s 25th anniversary
Donald Lacy is a legendary community worker and founder of the LoveLife Foundation who for over the last quarter of a century has been making waves on the anti-violence front in Oakland after the murder of his teenage daughter in West Oakland in 1997. On Nov. 11 and 12, the...
berkeleyside.org
50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
berkeleyside.org
Destination pop-up Koolfi Creamery opens East Bay ice cream shop
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours performance in Oakland, CA Feb 11th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The presale code for a Soul II Soul Tour presale is available here 🙂. This is a great chance for you to get tickets to watch The Soul II Soul Tour before the public. This presale is a good time to order tickets – earlier than they go onsale and |maybe sell out. Get your tickets right now to see The Soul II Soul Tour in Oakland, CA!
vallejosun.com
World-class blues artists perform Wednesday nights at Vallejo’s Empress Lounge
VALLEJO - Geoff Drake has always loved the blues. He grew up in Richmond hearing Henry Oden and Freddie King practice up the street, and he was hooked. He rode his bike around North Richmond listening to music outside of blues clubs and a Gospel church. “I was the white...
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Workers accuse San Francisco Boba Guys of illicit surveillance
In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to "listen more closely."
oaklandside.org
Oakland is giving small grants to support healing for those injured by violence
When Oakland resident LeJon Loggins lost his cousin to gun violence in 2006, he designed the obituary as he would a piece of artwork. It was an eight-page, double-sided pamphlet full of colors, images, quotes, and memories. “Kind of like a school yearbook,” Loggins said. “I wanted people in...
Berkeley High students killed at Airbnb party remembered Thursday
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of Berkeley High School students will not be in class today. Instead, they will be attending the funerals for their friends and classmates who were killed at a birthday party held at an Airbnb back on Oct. 1. The two killed were 15 and 17 year old brothers Jazy and […]
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
Jaws of Life used for San Francisco crash
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department used Jaws of Life to extricate the victim of a crash on Thursday, SFFD confirmed in a tweet. The crash happened at Mount Vernon Avenue and Alemany Boulevard in the Outer Mission. Traffic delays are expected in the area. “Jaws of life are being used at […]
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Powerball ticket matching 5 of 5 numbers sold in Bay Area, worth more than $1.5 million
CHECK YOUR TICKETS! One lucky Powerball player in the Bay Area matched 5 of 5 numbers in Wednesday night's draw to win more than $1.5 million.
KQED
‘We R Here’ Offers Unflinching Snapshots of Life on East Bay Streets
Oakland documentary editor and director Kyung Lee is, to coin a phrase, a FIMBY. As in “film in my back yard.”. “It’s not like I intended to make a film about homelessness,” Lee says of her new film We R Here. “The encampment was so close to where I live, so I was giving out water, sandwiches, garbage bags, that type of thing, and I got to know them. All of them told me that they were looking for work. I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to help them?’”
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
vallejosun.com
American Canyon residents sue to block Vallejo supportive housing project
VALLEJO – Two American Canyon residents sued the city of Vallejo in August in an attempt to block construction of a controversial 48-unit supportive housing project in Vallejo. The residents, Russell Charpentier and William Baker, alleged in the lawsuit that the project “will have significant adverse impacts in and...
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
KCRA.com
5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, is felt across NorCal
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose on Tuesday morning. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. about 8.6 miles (14 kilometers) east of Seven Trees, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. It had a depth 4.2 miles (6.9 kilometers). It could be felt...
