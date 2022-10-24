Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Q&A with Stoughton Police Chief Dan Jenks
Stoughton Police Department Chief Dan Jenks is a familiar face around the Stoughton area. A resident of Dunkirk, he retired from the department in 2018 after 23 years of service, including four as lieutenant, to work part time as an officer for the State Capitol Police, and as a supervisor on the Dunkirk Town Board.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”
nbc15.com
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
nbc15.com
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS receives federal approval to assist homeless families
nbc15.com
Share Your Holidays National Guard Interview
nbc15.com
UWPD releases photos of campus graffiti suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pictures of two suspects accused of spray painting multiple items on the UW-Madison campus have been released by police in hopes that the public can identify them. The UW-Madison Police Department released several photos of the two suspects. Police explained that while the suspects were “well-covered...
nbc15.com
Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
Driver crashes into Sun Prairie building, minor damage reported
Officials in Sun Prairie say minimal damage was left behind when a vehicle crashed into a building on Prairie Lakes Dr. earlier this week.
MPD: Suspects ask people to use cell phone, steal phone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after reports of multiple phone thefts downtown. Police said the suspects approached people and asked to use their cell phones. The suspects then used the phone to steal money through a financial app or stole the device entirely. An investigation is ongoing. Police reminded people to not let anyone use their cellphone if...
nbc15.com
Brooks convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Waukesha Christmas parade
nbc15.com
MPD investigating series of cell phone thefts downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a series of cell phone thefts that occurred in the downtown area. MPD said in the string of cases, victims are approached on the street by suspects who ask to use the victims’ phone. The suspects tell the victims...
Beloit man receives year of probation for role in tearing down of Hans Christian Heg statue on Capitol grounds
MADISON, Wis. — A Beloit man charged in the 2020 vandalism of the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue on the Wisconsin State Capitol grounds was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation, online court records show. Rodney Clendening, 36, had faced a misdemeanor charge of theft as a party to a crime stemming from the protest on June 23, 2020,...
nbc15.com
John Stofflet wins the 2022 'Be Like Mike' award
nbc15.com
Officials issue safety tips after bathroom fan causes house fire in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overheated fan motor started a fire Wednesday in a Sun Prairie home, which officials say caused thousands of dollars of damage. According to sun prairie fire and rescue, residents getting home noticed that their house was full of smoke and called 911. Sun Prairie Fire, EMS and Police responded just after 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Queens Street.
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks' trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away. Brooks told jurors that he's a lot of things but he's not a murderer.
nbc15.com
Experts, families talk trick-or-treating safety ahead of busier Halloween season
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits
nbc15.com
Candidates for Iowa County Sheriff prepare for the final days of campaigning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Candidates running for a variety of positions across Wisconsin are preparing for a fast-approaching election day, and two such candidates are preparing for the final stretch in Iowa County. As Sheriff Steve Michek closes his nearly two-decade tenure, Kim Alan and Michael Peterson travel the county campaigning for the position.
