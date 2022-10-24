Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO