Bozeman, MT

montanasports.com

Montana State tabbed first, Montana third in Big Sky preseason men's basketball polls

(Editor's note: Quotes included from Montana State and Montana Press Releases) Coming off a historical season that included both a regular season and conference tournament championship, Montana State Men's Basketball was selected to finish first in the 2022-23 Big Sky preseason polls, the conference announced Wednesday. The Bobcats return two...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

The Final Drive: James Campbell

BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State defensive back James Campbell who joined the program in 2018 and has been a key weapon in this year's secondary. During Episode Seven, Campbell talks about growing up in Palatka, Florida...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula

MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Free Press

Psychedelics come to Missoula — legally this time

Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

5 Areas in Bozeman That Desperately Need to Be Improved

Bozeman is definitely experiencing growing pains. The influx of new residents has revealed several areas in desperate need of an upgrade. If you're driving around Bozeman, there are quite a few areas that are extremely difficult to navigate, and the growing population is only making things worse. To be fair, I don't think the City of Bozeman was anticipating the level of growth the town has seen lately. Maybe they were caught off guard.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Big Sky Voter Guide: 2022 General Election

The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and local voters have several decisions to make on this year’s ballot. From federal Congressional candidates to a local school bond, EBS compiled a voter guide for both Madison and Gallatin county voters in the community including high-level information for candidates in contested races. Absentee ballots for the primary election have already been mailed out and must be in the possession of the county by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, election day.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
MISSOULA, MT

