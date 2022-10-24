Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Montana State's Jubrile Belo named Big Sky preseason Most Valuable Player; all-conference team revealed
(Editor's Note: Quotes from Montana State and Montana Press Releases) Returning for his final year, Montana State's Jubrile Belo was unanimously selected as the 2022-23 Big Sky preseason player of the year, the conference announced Thursday. The senior forward capped off last season averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6...
montanasports.com
Montana State's Darian White tabbed Big Sky preseason MVP, all-conference team announced
(Editor's Note: Quotes from Montana State Press Release) Montana State's Darian White was unanimously named the Big Sky preseason player of the year, the conference announced Thursday. The senior guard was named the 2021-22 Big Sky Conference tournament MVP and co-defensive player of the year last season leading the conference...
montanasports.com
Montana State tabbed first, Montana third in Big Sky preseason men's basketball polls
(Editor's note: Quotes included from Montana State and Montana Press Releases) Coming off a historical season that included both a regular season and conference tournament championship, Montana State Men's Basketball was selected to finish first in the 2022-23 Big Sky preseason polls, the conference announced Wednesday. The Bobcats return two...
montanakaimin.com
The road to recruitment: How a local standout may—or may not—become a Grizzly
While there are more than 1 million high school football players yearly, only 3% of those players will play at the Division I level. Sentinel High School senior Dominic Umile, 17, is on track for college, and his dream is to play football at the highest level. Umile is one...
Class AA soccer: Senior boys, Gallatin girls punch tickets to title round
The final Class AA state soccer semifinals for both the boys and girls were both hosted in Bozeman with Gallatin girls and Billings Senior boys advancing to the state title game.
montanasports.com
The Final Drive: James Campbell
BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State defensive back James Campbell who joined the program in 2018 and has been a key weapon in this year's secondary. During Episode Seven, Campbell talks about growing up in Palatka, Florida...
406mtsports.com
Montana state senator drafts bill for College Game Day in Missoula
MISSOULA – The Montana state legislature doesn’t have its bi-annual meeting in Helena until January, but bills are already in the works. One of those may have something to do with the Montana Grizzlies football team. State senator Ellie Boldman, who represents Senate District 45, has had a...
montanasports.com
Bozeman volleyball wins tight crosstown battle against Gallatin; will meet up again in Divisionals
In the second crosstown volleyball battle of the season and the regular season finale, it was a back and forth exciting match. The first set, set the tone for the remainder of the contest with Gallatin coming from behind to win set one 27-25. The two traded sets tying it...
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
Psychedelics come to Missoula — legally this time
Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
5 Areas in Bozeman That Desperately Need to Be Improved
Bozeman is definitely experiencing growing pains. The influx of new residents has revealed several areas in desperate need of an upgrade. If you're driving around Bozeman, there are quite a few areas that are extremely difficult to navigate, and the growing population is only making things worse. To be fair, I don't think the City of Bozeman was anticipating the level of growth the town has seen lately. Maybe they were caught off guard.
explorebigsky.com
Big Sky Voter Guide: 2022 General Election
The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching, and local voters have several decisions to make on this year’s ballot. From federal Congressional candidates to a local school bond, EBS compiled a voter guide for both Madison and Gallatin county voters in the community including high-level information for candidates in contested races. Absentee ballots for the primary election have already been mailed out and must be in the possession of the county by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, election day.
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Missoula Property Taxes Will Average a Five Percent Increase
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer Tyler Gernant, the average property taxes in Missoula have risen by a little over five percent, so as property tax bills arrive in the mail or online, you’ll know what to expect. Property Taxes to Rise by...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
montanarightnow.com
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
