Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
wrestlinginc.com
Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation
Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Gives Update On Big E's Recovery
The New Day has been missing its third member, Big E, ever since early March this year. Ridge Holland attempted to nail Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly, however the move unfortunately went awry and the Triple Crown Champion landed on the top of his head. This accident led to Big E fracturing two cervical vertebrae, his C1 and C6, with the muscle of the group remaining out of action to this day. Despite reports from doctors that he narrowly avoided different tragedies, Big E has attempted to stay positive and has posted updates since March, with him throwing away his neck brace months ago. Former WWE Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston provided an update on Big E's recovery.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlinginc.com
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Recently Re-Signed WWE Stars Were 'Screwed Bad' When Released
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are once again WWE Superstars. During a recent episode of "Wrestling with Freddie", former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. analyzed the return of the "OC" members to WWE. "These guys [Gallows and Anderson] got screwed bad by the previous regime at WWE," Prinze said, "and...
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE
Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE. The Dublin native began wrestling at the...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
itrwrestling.com
Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw
Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition
53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Explains Decision To Sign With WWE Over AEW
To the delight of many WWE fans, Karrion Kross made his return to the company several weeks back, returning to his "NXT" gimmick as the mysterious character with his wife Scarlett by his side. Kross was let go by WWE in November 2021, a move that puzzled many but gave him a fresh start after a disappointing and bizarre main roster call-up. Like several others who were released, the former "NXT" Champion could've entertained the idea of heading to Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, but detailed why he ultimately chose not to during an interview with Mirror Sport.
Comments / 0