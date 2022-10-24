And as a parent, the right thing happened. Girls should only be in charge of girls and boys in charge of boys at outdoor school. Non binary individuals can watch neither, because they are neither.
My 9 year old granddaughter has been told in school that she needs to decide if she likes boys or girls. She should not have to decide this at this age! Why are they even talking about it. Leave our children alone. We are trying to allow them to become confident adults and this confuses them before they are fully developed. That’s why we call it grooming, because even if these non-binaries think they aren’t persuading them, they are exposing them too early to too many “choices”. Sexual preference should not be a decision a 9 year old makes.
wow. a school district that thinks parents should know where their kids are and what they are being exposed to. what a novel approach!!
