Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will and Grace’ Co-Star Sean Hayes and More Pay Tribute After Death

By Raven Brunner
 3 days ago

Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan , known for his roles on Will & Grace , The Help , and Call Me Kat , passed away today (Oct. 24) at age 67 after a fatal car crash. His co-stars and peers have taken to social media to reflect on his talent and legacy.

Sean Hayes, who starred with Jordan in the hit sitcom Will & Grace , posted a tribute to the actor and comedian. He wrote, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Hayes continued, “Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0

— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham tweeted , “No, No, No. This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so, so saddened by this news.”

The official Twitter account for RuPaul’s Drag Race shared, “Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.” The late actor appeared as a guest judge on the reality series in the fifth season.

“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos,” tweeted Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter . “What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A

— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

George Takei expressed , “I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

And the tributes keep pouring in… The Jennifer Hudson Show honored Jordan with a post, writing , “Leslie Jordan touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian but our dear friend. Sending our love and condolences to his family, friends and fans.” And Will & Grace guest star, Bruno Amato, who appeared in one episode of the series, wrote , “I had the pleasure of working with Leslie Jordan on Will and Grace a few years ago. He was the sweetest funniest kindest guy. Everyone loved him.”

