ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

4 teams who could call Browns about Kareem Hunt trade

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l08L2_0ilBL8OJ00

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly looking to move the expiring contract of running back Kareem Hunt before the November 1 trade deadline. After requesting a trade this summer, the former NFL rushing champion may finally get his wish to maximize his potential in a contract year.

Sitting at 2-5 on the season, some recouped draft assets and some extra rollover cash are more valuable to this Browns football team than a change-of-pace back. Trading Hunt would not force the Browns to eat any dead money either, so getting a pick out of a player who will not be on the roster next season anyway is a no-brainer for general manager Andrew Berry.

As the Browns look for a trade partner, who could be at the top of the list of teams to call?

New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vb0YL_0ilBL8OJ00
Cleveland Browns trade target for Kareem Hunt Jets. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Surprisingly, the New York Jets sit at 5-2 on the season and just a half of a game back of the AFC East lead. Unfortunately for the Jets, they also just lost their primary playmaker on offense as rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

As the Jets look to remain competitive and stay stride-for-stride with the top dogs in the AFC, they will need a workhorse back who can step in and take over after the injury to Hall. With little tread on his tires over the past few seasons, Hunt could pique the Jets’ interest.

To be honest, general manager Joe Douglas might be desperate enough to overpay for an expiring contract as well.

This article has been updated to reflect the trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for James Robinson.

Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZhaz_0ilBL8OJ00
Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt trade Bills. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The running game of the Buffalo Bills has been horrific over the past few seasons and could be actively holding them back from reaching the promised land. While they drafted James Cook out of Georgia this season, none of him, Zack Moss, nor Devin Singletary have proven capable of demanding touches on the ground.

Hunt is a back who demands touches.

This Bills team might be the best in the NFL, and they may just do whatever it takes to get them over the hump they have failed to leap over the past two seasons. Sure it is a risk to trade for an expiring contract, but what does a half-season rental mean to a team if it helped them finally win a Super Bowl?

Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgrqJ_0ilBL8OJ00
Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt trade Rams. Syndication Usa Today

The Rams went all out for former Carolina Panthers running back

Christian McCaffrey before the San Francisco 49ers won the battle for his services. It is apparent the Rams are desperate for a running back as they actively look to move former second round running back Cam Akers.

This makes Los Angeles and their tendency to swap out draft picks for a “win now” move a clear candidate for the services of Hunt. While the Rams have been slow out of the gate after a Super Bowl-winning season in 2021, they remain just a game behind the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West.

The addition of Hunt into their offense, even if it is just for 10 games or less, could help the Rams get back in position to jumpstart their repeat campaign.

Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ehxv_0ilBL8OJ00
Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt trade Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

To be clear, there is nothing wrong with the rushing attack, or the offense for that matter, of the Philadelphia Eagles. However, as they continue to craft one of the more creative offenses in the league, another offensive weapon that has proven to be an asset as both a runner and a passer will not hurt them.

This would be an “all-in” move by the Eagles, pushing every chip they own into the center as they continue to reign as the only undefeated team in the league in 2022. Miles Sanders has been excellent this season, rushing for 485 yards and four touchdowns through six games, but adding Hunt could help to keep his legs fresh as well.

An already star-studded roster may look to add another piece to their Super Bowl-contending roster. Hunt would be that chip that head coach Nick Sirianni could drop into an already lethal attack.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?

The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed

The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Player In Tears Over Blockbuster Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their roster by acquiring star defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Roquan Smith was conducting a press conference as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Twitter. The linebacker learned that the Bears traded his teammate while speaking to reporters. Per video from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

LA makes bold move amid Cam Akers fiasco that should fire up Matthew Stafford

Fresh off their bye week, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are set to begin the second half of their season with players getting healthy again. The team recently announced the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson, a key contributor in 2021, but the news does not stop there. Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Wednesday that Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams has been designated to return from IR and begin practicing with the team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy