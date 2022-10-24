4 teams who could call Browns about Kareem Hunt trade

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly looking to move the expiring contract of running back Kareem Hunt before the November 1 trade deadline. After requesting a trade this summer, the former NFL rushing champion may finally get his wish to maximize his potential in a contract year.

Sitting at 2-5 on the season, some recouped draft assets and some extra rollover cash are more valuable to this Browns football team than a change-of-pace back. Trading Hunt would not force the Browns to eat any dead money either, so getting a pick out of a player who will not be on the roster next season anyway is a no-brainer for general manager Andrew Berry.

As the Browns look for a trade partner, who could be at the top of the list of teams to call?

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns trade target for Kareem Hunt Jets. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Surprisingly, the New York Jets sit at 5-2 on the season and just a half of a game back of the AFC East lead. Unfortunately for the Jets, they also just lost their primary playmaker on offense as rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

As the Jets look to remain competitive and stay stride-for-stride with the top dogs in the AFC, they will need a workhorse back who can step in and take over after the injury to Hall. With little tread on his tires over the past few seasons, Hunt could pique the Jets’ interest.

To be honest, general manager Joe Douglas might be desperate enough to overpay for an expiring contract as well.

This article has been updated to reflect the trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for James Robinson.

Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt trade Bills. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The running game of the Buffalo Bills has been horrific over the past few seasons and could be actively holding them back from reaching the promised land. While they drafted James Cook out of Georgia this season, none of him, Zack Moss, nor Devin Singletary have proven capable of demanding touches on the ground.

Hunt is a back who demands touches.

This Bills team might be the best in the NFL, and they may just do whatever it takes to get them over the hump they have failed to leap over the past two seasons. Sure it is a risk to trade for an expiring contract, but what does a half-season rental mean to a team if it helped them finally win a Super Bowl?

Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt trade Rams. Syndication Usa Today

The Rams went all out for former Carolina Panthers running back

Christian McCaffrey before the San Francisco 49ers won the battle for his services. It is apparent the Rams are desperate for a running back as they actively look to move former second round running back Cam Akers.

This makes Los Angeles and their tendency to swap out draft picks for a “win now” move a clear candidate for the services of Hunt. While the Rams have been slow out of the gate after a Super Bowl-winning season in 2021, they remain just a game behind the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West.

The addition of Hunt into their offense, even if it is just for 10 games or less, could help the Rams get back in position to jumpstart their repeat campaign.

Philadelphia Eagles

Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt trade Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

To be clear, there is nothing wrong with the rushing attack, or the offense for that matter, of the Philadelphia Eagles. However, as they continue to craft one of the more creative offenses in the league, another offensive weapon that has proven to be an asset as both a runner and a passer will not hurt them.

This would be an “all-in” move by the Eagles, pushing every chip they own into the center as they continue to reign as the only undefeated team in the league in 2022. Miles Sanders has been excellent this season, rushing for 485 yards and four touchdowns through six games, but adding Hunt could help to keep his legs fresh as well.

An already star-studded roster may look to add another piece to their Super Bowl-contending roster. Hunt would be that chip that head coach Nick Sirianni could drop into an already lethal attack.