Sherman, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel

The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Phase two of Denison’s Main Street is in the works

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison has approved $1.2 million in bonds to fund the design of phase two of the Designing Downtown Denison project, also known as D3. “So it’s not construction, it’s only design,” said Denison’s Main Street Director, Donna Dow, as the price tag for construction of phase two is still under discussion.
DENISON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407

The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Residents Vote on Decriminalizing Small Amounts of Marijuana

Decriminalizing marijuana is on the ballot for the November elections in Denton. The group known as Decriminalize Denton was posting signs Thursday outside polling places in the city about Proposition B. The proposition ends citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. “We have reached out to tens of thousands...
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Oklahoma power outages force schools, businesses to close

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Monday night's storm resulted in power outages across southeastern Oklahoma. Atoka Public Schools administrators said they had to suspend classes on Tuesday due a lack of electricity. In Durant, close to 2,000 customers were without power for a time from an outage first reported at...
DURANT, OK
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
SANGER, TX
KTEN.com

Abbott makes Denison campaign stop

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With just two weeks until Election Day, Republican Greg Abbott stopped in Denison Wednesday as he campaigns for a third term as Texas governor. The event, at 1880 Ice House, marked Abbott's third swing through Denison this year. His "get out the vote" campaign is stopping at a number of locations across the state during the countdown to November 8.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Bryan County health fair for seniors returns

DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- The senior health fair at Bryan County Fairgrounds is back after a couple years of silence because of the pandemic. "We had a really good turnout so that's really promising," said Marketing Director for Victory Home Health and Hospice, Joe Patton. "And you usually get nervous when you shut a venue down for a couple of years. But, we can tell now that if we keep it going we can build it back up."
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
texasmetronews.com

First United Bank announces Chief Experience Officer, Renee Newman

Durant, OK – First United Bank announced Renee Newman, a highly accomplished executive with over 25 years of diverse financial services experience spanning community, regional, and large financial institutions, has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Experience Officer, reporting directly to Greg Massey, Chairman, and CEO of First United Bank. She will drive a consistent customer and employee experience across all channels. She will lead the horizontal-led groups supporting the organization’s community bank system, including Retail, Lending, Product, Program Office, Treasury, and Wealth Management.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

New options for vehicle registrations in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- If you're tired of waiting in line to renew your vehicle's registration in Grayson County, you have another choice. Vehicle owners can now go to the county's website to schedule appointments up to two weeks in advance. "Everybody's time is valuable, and we know that everybody...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
countylinemagazine.com

McKinney Welcomes Everyone Home for the Holidays

Main Street McKinney’s three-day festival begins November 26 and continues through the weekend Saturday and Sunday, November 27-28. The free festival offers family activities, food, and entertainment. Kids can visit Santa and have their pictures taken while adults can enjoy shopping at the Yuletide Market. The 14-block, 165 year...
MCKINNEY, TX

