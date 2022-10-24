Read full article on original website
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
$48M senior living development coming to west McKinney
The independent senior living facility will offer a variety of customizable add-ons and amenities for tenants. (Rendering courtesy Integrated Real Estate Group) A new senior living development, Watermere at McKinney, is set to begin construction early next year, said Andrew Chapin, vice president of development for Integrated Real Estate Group.
Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel
The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
KXII.com
Phase two of Denison’s Main Street is in the works
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison has approved $1.2 million in bonds to fund the design of phase two of the Designing Downtown Denison project, also known as D3. “So it’s not construction, it’s only design,” said Denison’s Main Street Director, Donna Dow, as the price tag for construction of phase two is still under discussion.
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Residents Vote on Decriminalizing Small Amounts of Marijuana
Decriminalizing marijuana is on the ballot for the November elections in Denton. The group known as Decriminalize Denton was posting signs Thursday outside polling places in the city about Proposition B. The proposition ends citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. “We have reached out to tens of thousands...
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
McKinney officials break ground on new City Hall
City staff members helped to break ground on the new city hall project. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The city of McKinney hosted a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24. The event marked the beginning of construction for a $104 million project that has been in the works...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma power outages force schools, businesses to close
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Monday night's storm resulted in power outages across southeastern Oklahoma. Atoka Public Schools administrators said they had to suspend classes on Tuesday due a lack of electricity. In Durant, close to 2,000 customers were without power for a time from an outage first reported at...
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
KTEN.com
Abbott makes Denison campaign stop
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With just two weeks until Election Day, Republican Greg Abbott stopped in Denison Wednesday as he campaigns for a third term as Texas governor. The event, at 1880 Ice House, marked Abbott's third swing through Denison this year. His "get out the vote" campaign is stopping at a number of locations across the state during the countdown to November 8.
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
KTEN.com
Bryan County health fair for seniors returns
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- The senior health fair at Bryan County Fairgrounds is back after a couple years of silence because of the pandemic. "We had a really good turnout so that's really promising," said Marketing Director for Victory Home Health and Hospice, Joe Patton. "And you usually get nervous when you shut a venue down for a couple of years. But, we can tell now that if we keep it going we can build it back up."
texasmetronews.com
First United Bank announces Chief Experience Officer, Renee Newman
Durant, OK – First United Bank announced Renee Newman, a highly accomplished executive with over 25 years of diverse financial services experience spanning community, regional, and large financial institutions, has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Experience Officer, reporting directly to Greg Massey, Chairman, and CEO of First United Bank. She will drive a consistent customer and employee experience across all channels. She will lead the horizontal-led groups supporting the organization’s community bank system, including Retail, Lending, Product, Program Office, Treasury, and Wealth Management.
KTEN.com
New options for vehicle registrations in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- If you're tired of waiting in line to renew your vehicle's registration in Grayson County, you have another choice. Vehicle owners can now go to the county's website to schedule appointments up to two weeks in advance. "Everybody's time is valuable, and we know that everybody...
countylinemagazine.com
McKinney Welcomes Everyone Home for the Holidays
Main Street McKinney’s three-day festival begins November 26 and continues through the weekend Saturday and Sunday, November 27-28. The free festival offers family activities, food, and entertainment. Kids can visit Santa and have their pictures taken while adults can enjoy shopping at the Yuletide Market. The 14-block, 165 year...
