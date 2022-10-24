Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Jenning’s Creek tire dump clean up
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over at Jenning’s Creek area, a couple hundred tires were left in a parking lot along with some tires tumbling into the stream. It was noticed by a fisherman who frequents the creek along with WKU’s CHNGES, or the Center for Human GeoEnvironmental Studies, who has been observing the area for research. CHNGES is a group that operates of WKU’s EST building that allows students to engage in real world application to observe and solve environmental issues.
wnky.com
Burn ban lifted in Simpson County; officials urge caution during fall season
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Following recent weather, the outdoor burn ban in Simpson County has been lifted. Simpson County judge-executive Mason Barnes made the announcement Wednesday on a social media post. Barnes issued the burn ban on Oct. 7 due to dry conditions, which presented a fire hazard. Franklin-Simpson Fire...
wdrb.com
Federal funding to be used to extend water lines to unserved households in Breckinridge County
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 Kentucky households that don't have access to reliable tap water will now have a new way of getting it. Gov. Andy Beshear presented three awards Tuesday totaling more than $2 million for Breckinridge County communities. The city of Hardinsburg received $1.3 million to...
wnky.com
BGISD receives $5.13 million to purchase electric school buses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Independent School District will soon replace 13 school buses with clean, zero emission models using funding from the EPA. BGISD has been awarded $5,130,000 and is one of 10 Kentucky school districts to receive funding in 2022. New electric buses and charging infrastructure...
mymix1041.com
Warren County fire contained, but not yet under control
From Local 3 News: A large brush fire in Warren County continues to burn Tuesday morning. Originally reported Monday, the large fire is in a gulf area off Isha Lane, south of Highway 8. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny says that all of the county’s fire departments have been brought...
wnky.com
Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
wdrb.com
$114 million, state-of-the-art facility producing boxes, jobs in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar facility is producing boxes and jobs in Elizabethtown. Kruger Packaging is said to produce more than 2 billion-square-feet of recycled corrugated boxes every year. The company's new 475,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art $114 million facility in Elizabethtown is the latest making boxes that could end up on...
WBKO
Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - “We lost nearly everything that we owned,” said Elisha and Abbie Perea, two Bowling Green Police Officers and newlyweds. 21 days after tying the knot, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground after a fire spread throughout the house. They lost just about everything in the fire including money, gifts from their wedding, guns, and a police car.
k105.com
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
quicksie983.com
Semi Rollover in Larue County
A semi oil tanker flipped over in Larue County yesterday. Larue County Sheriff Russell McCoy stated, “We received a call of a possible injury accident on Highway 61 between Buffalo and Mount Sherman area. Upon arrival we discovered a tanker truck trailer had run off the side of the roadway and flipped upside down in a ditch and actually the tractor became dislodged from the trailer.” The tanker was carrying about 5500 gallons of oil that is used in laying black top. The wreck caused some of the oil to spill out onto the surrounding area. A hazmat situation was declared causing the roadway to be completely shut down and traffic diverted during the cleanup process. The driver was not injured and there were no other injuries reported.
'This is going to make us stronger': Kentucky couple salvages wedding band, photos from debris of home destroyed by fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fires can take away so much, so quickly. One couple in Hardin County is feeling the heartbreaking impact after their 30-year home went up in flames just before the weekend, destroying it. "It's going to be missed. [With] holidays, birthdays -- that was the house to...
wnky.com
Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
WBKO
Inflation, Avian Flu impacting Bowling Green turkey farmers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your typical “turkey season” might look a little bit different this year. To try and learn more about what we can expect given the status of inflation and the Avian Flu outbreak, we spoke with some Bowling Green farmers, who know a thing or two about turkeys.
k105.com
Following 2-vehicle crash on WK Parkway, Caneyville Fire Chief risks his life while saving life of driver with gun in his mouth
An exceptionally stressful situation developed Monday night involving the Caneyville Fire Department chief, Grayson County deputies and a driver on the Western Kentucky Parkway following a two-vehicle accident. Monday night at approximately 6:45, the Caneyville Fire Department was first on the scene after a westbound Toyota Camry slammed into the...
Greenville cafe set to reopen months after downtown fire
A Greenville cafe that was in a downtown building damaged by a fire is reopening at a new site soon.
WBKO
Local waste management shows it’s easy being green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
WBKO
UPDATE: Franklin woman found safe after reported missing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department announced that Veronica Hines, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was found safe. Tuesday night, Franklin Police Department posted on Facebook, that Hines was supposed to report to work at 4:40 a.m. and didn’t show. Hines was last seen by her family on the 24th in the late evening.
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
