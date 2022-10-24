ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

SoKY’s 8th graders glimpse career paths at SCK Launch Experience

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands of SoKY’s 8th-grade students got a glimpse of their future careers today at the SCK Launch Experience. Businesses across South Central Kentucky gathered at the Knicely Convention Center to show off their stuff to the next wave of our local workforce. The Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort

BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. Clayton said in a news release...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

WCHS Haunted Hallway to raise money for high school student

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re looking for a Halloween event with a cause, look no further than Warren Central High School. The school’s Aspiring Young Adults club will be hosting a Haunted Hallway Friday, Oct. 28. The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Leaders in community honored at Black Achievers Banquet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Community leaders were honored for their role in helping the community. The 2022 Black Achievers Banquet honored four guests and a keynote speaker for their work. Felicia Bland says this acknowledgement is for those who might work behind the scenes and may not get the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGISD receives $5.13 million to purchase electric school buses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Independent School District will soon replace 13 school buses with clean, zero emission models using funding from the EPA. BGISD has been awarded $5,130,000 and is one of 10 Kentucky school districts to receive funding in 2022. New electric buses and charging infrastructure...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
vincennespbs.org

Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota

A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
PRINCETON, IN
jpinews.com

E-mails claim Superintendent Hale was overpaid for accrued sick leave

According to e-mail documents that have recently surfaced, former Glasgow Independent Superintendent Keith Hale was overpaid nearly $148,000 upon his retirement in June for accrued sick days. Compensation for accrued sick days are allowed per KRS 161.155 and the rate of compensation for each unused sick day can be based...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Joy

For Thursday’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we had the honor of meeting a super sweet and laid-back tabby named Joy. Joy is seven years old, loves to cuddle, and seems like the perfect couch companion for all your movie watching needs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Woman dies after KY 117 crash

One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
OAK GROVE, KY
wnky.com

Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SKyPAC unveils Goodwin Dr. Robert & Pat Goodwin Art Gallery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center unveiled its new arts center sign Tuesday morning, honoring one long-time benefactor family. SKyPAC revealed its all-new Goodwin Gallery sign, mounted above the lobby’s art center. Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin recently donated $500,000 to the Arts Center....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

