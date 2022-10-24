Read full article on original website
wnky.com
SoKY’s 8th graders glimpse career paths at SCK Launch Experience
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands of SoKY’s 8th-grade students got a glimpse of their future careers today at the SCK Launch Experience. Businesses across South Central Kentucky gathered at the Knicely Convention Center to show off their stuff to the next wave of our local workforce. The Bowling...
wnky.com
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort
BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
WTVQ
Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. Clayton said in a news release...
wnky.com
WCHS Haunted Hallway to raise money for high school student
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re looking for a Halloween event with a cause, look no further than Warren Central High School. The school’s Aspiring Young Adults club will be hosting a Haunted Hallway Friday, Oct. 28. The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
WLKY.com
Goodwill Industries opens new facility in E-town to give people opportunities to succeed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — There's now a new facility in Hardin County where community members can go to learn how to attain and retain employment. On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries held a grand opening for the company's new 9,000-square-foot facility called the "Opportunity Center." It's located on West Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown.
wnky.com
Leaders in community honored at Black Achievers Banquet
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Community leaders were honored for their role in helping the community. The 2022 Black Achievers Banquet honored four guests and a keynote speaker for their work. Felicia Bland says this acknowledgement is for those who might work behind the scenes and may not get the...
k105.com
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
wnky.com
Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
wnky.com
BGISD receives $5.13 million to purchase electric school buses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Independent School District will soon replace 13 school buses with clean, zero emission models using funding from the EPA. BGISD has been awarded $5,130,000 and is one of 10 Kentucky school districts to receive funding in 2022. New electric buses and charging infrastructure...
wdrb.com
Multimillion-dollar investment in Breckinridge County brings new jobs, potential for future growth
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local leaders gathered in Breckinridge County on Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a new manufacturing facility. Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. broke ground on its $3.5 million project, which calls for a 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg. "Today is the biggest jobs announcement in...
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
wkyufm.org
WKU to dedicate building in honor of first Black student to attend and graduate from the school
Western Kentucky University will honor a trailblazer this week, the first African-American student to enroll and graduate from the institution. Logan County native Margaret Munday made history in 1956 as WKU opened its doors to students of color following desegregation. More than 60 years later, the university will dedicate a...
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
jpinews.com
E-mails claim Superintendent Hale was overpaid for accrued sick leave
According to e-mail documents that have recently surfaced, former Glasgow Independent Superintendent Keith Hale was overpaid nearly $148,000 upon his retirement in June for accrued sick days. Compensation for accrued sick days are allowed per KRS 161.155 and the rate of compensation for each unused sick day can be based...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Joy
For Thursday’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we had the honor of meeting a super sweet and laid-back tabby named Joy. Joy is seven years old, loves to cuddle, and seems like the perfect couch companion for all your movie watching needs.
whopam.com
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
wnky.com
Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
wnky.com
SKyPAC unveils Goodwin Dr. Robert & Pat Goodwin Art Gallery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center unveiled its new arts center sign Tuesday morning, honoring one long-time benefactor family. SKyPAC revealed its all-new Goodwin Gallery sign, mounted above the lobby’s art center. Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin recently donated $500,000 to the Arts Center....
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving...
