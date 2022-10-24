Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
ABC6.com
Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
Turnto10.com
Louis Escobar, long-time owner of Escobar Farm, dies at age 84
(WJAR) — Louis Escobar, the long-time owner of Escobar Farm in Portsmouth, has died at age 84. Escobar passed away at his home on Friday, according to his obituary. Escobar took over the family farm in 1972, which has long been known for its massive corn maze and fireworks displays, as well as tours and educational programs.
Dry shampoos recalled due to benzene levels
The shampoos were sold under the brands Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Rockaholic, Bed Head, TRESemmé and were produced prior to October 2021.
Turnto10.com
Trader Joe's sets opening date for Providence grocery store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new Trader Joe's grocery store in Providence will open Thursday. The store is located at 425 South Main St. in Providence. The grand opening is at 8 a.m. with a ribbon cutting. The 9,500-square-foot store will feature murals highlighting areas around Providence,. "Customers can...
Lawsuit alleges North Smithfield town administrator acted inappropriately toward staffers
North Smithfield Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski is being sued by his former administrative assistant, who's accused him of making inappropriate comments toward her and other staffers.
There’s a New Bar in Fairhaven That Has 7 Kitchens, but Not the Ones You Cook In
It was a typical work day at Fun 107 until I was informed about a new bar in town that was within walking distance of the studio. Unsurprisingly, I was game and already three steps out the door. My co-worker Kristen and I were on a mission to check out...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet
A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
ABC6.com
McKee to announce new license for Rhode Island’s psychiatric hospital
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce new licensing for Rhode Island’s psychiatric hospital on Tuesday. Patients dealing with mental illness at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital will now be discharged and admitted to the Rhode Island Psychiatric Hospital. While still on the Cranston...
Turnto10.com
Esek Hopkins Middle School supports family displaced by fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is rallying around a family during a tough time in their life. Esek Hopkins Middle School has raised money to help a family who lost their home to a fire this month. A student of the middle school escaped a fire on Charles...
Scituate man accused of severely wounding girlfriend’s dog
A Scituate man accused of severely injuring his girlfriend's dog is facing animal cruelty charges, according to the RISPCA.
Turnto10.com
Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
Turnto10.com
Fire significantly damages Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials are investigating after a fire ripped through part of a home in Portsmouth. Fire crews responded to multiple calls of a reported fire and possible explosion on Valhalla Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters saw flames shooting out of the front of...
Turnto10.com
Children carried on stretchers from school bus crash in Blackstone
BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WJAR) — Several children were carried on stretchers from the scene of a school bus crash in Blackstone on Thursday afternoon. The superintendent's office said the school bus was taking students home from John F. Kennedy/Augustine F. Maloney Elementary Schools. The bus was turning left onto Main...
ABC6.com
Car crashes into to building in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building in North Smithfield Thursday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Main Street near the Town’s buildings. According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the driver lost control of the car and went off the road,...
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
Turnto10.com
Raynham girl reported missing found in New York City
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old Raynham girl reported missing last week was found in New York City. Police said Colleen Weaver was found late Thursday with the help of the FBI and New York City police and that she was safe. They said the girl will be reunited...
rhodybeat.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week
Sunlight will bring the sparkle back into your life! She is a six month old mixed breed puppy who is playful, lovable and ready to join your family! If you’ve been looking for an adorable pup go to see Sunlight at the Heart of RI. They are located at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open Wednesday-Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2, no appointment is necessary. You may also call 401-467-3670 or visit their website for more information at www.heartofri.org Sunlight can’t wait to meet you!
WOLF
Site of human remains once center of major drug operation in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — WJAR is uncovering new discoveries about the location where human remains were found in a Rhode Island city on Monday. Central Falls and state police were called to a construction site, where Carlos Silva, an excavator for Carlos and Sons, was digging into the ground for a deeper foundation when he started seeing bones.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir
CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
Turnto10.com
Child, 12, struck by car in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Swansea police said a 12-year-old was struck by a car and seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian crash around 2:20 p.m. on Milford Road, where they discovered a child laying semi-conscious on the road. Police determined the child had...
