GV Wire
Expected Defeats of Props. 26 & 27 Are Still Victories for Gambling
You can’t miss the brand-new casino on Highway 99 in the Sacramento suburb of Elk Grove. It’s the size of a Costco, with bright blue signs above the entrances, proclaiming, “Sky’s the Limit!”. Joe Mathews. Opinion. That might seem like mere marketing, a sunny pun on...
Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
Sacramento Observer
In Sacramento, Home Buying Is A Near-Impossible Dream
In the Sacramento metropolitan area, workers in only six of 58 professions can easily afford to buy a home with their annual salary. At the top of the list of workers with a good chance at homeownership are those in the legal professions, including lawyers and judges. These professionals earn an average annual income of $158,165 and can save a down payment for a mortgage in 3.7 years.
Construction to continue on U.S. 50 and I-5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3. According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right. Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can […]
KCRA.com
Who's spending money to sway voters in California's state Senate District 8 race?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Special interest groups and corporations are spending millions to influence voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One of the races they are weighing in on is State Senate District 8, which includes parts of Sacramento and Elk Grove. Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA
If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
'This guy was dangerous' | East Sacramento neighbors terrorized by livestreaming man in a van
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For weeks, neighbors in East Sacramento say they were terrorized by a man living in his van, using a small neighborhood park as a private restroom and livestreaming himself shouting obscenities at passersby. "This guy was dangerous - is dangerous," said Ivan Azevedo, a retired state...
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
Radio Ink
KFBK Celebrates 100 Years
IHeartMedia Sacramento’s KFBK News Radio recently celebrated 100 years since its first on-air broadcast on September 17, 1922 with the Centennial Celebration. The celebration was hosted by sister iHeart station Talk 650 KSTE Morning Show and former KFBK staff Armstrong and Getty. KFBK’s Centennial Celebration featured appearances by many...
Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
KMJ
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires
SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
signalscv.com
Gary Curtis | Former Trans Kid Warns of Dangers
At age 18, Chloe Cole testified in Sacramento a few weeks ago (Sept. 1) against a radical California Senate bill (SB 107), which “ensures that California is a refuge state for trans kids and their parents,” according to the bill’s author, Democrat Sen. Scott Weiner. You may watch her full testimony at this Twitter feed: bit.ly/3Fkj0od.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sacramento, CA
Sacramento is the capital of California and the seat of Sacramento County. The state’s sixth-largest city also holds the distinction of the ninth-largest capital in the United States. Thanks to its location along the Sacramento River and American River, the city has been nicknamed “River City.”. Long before...
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
More than half of Sacramento's housing plans unfinished as city officials name more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to a recent update from the Sacramento City Council, only three of the eight housing sites named in its bedrock homelessness response legislation, the Comprehensive Siting Plan, are currently running. The three sites include:. 1. Miller Park 'Safe Grounds' Site - 60 tents. 2. X-Street...
Fire starts in industrial-sized coffee roaster inside Sacramento building
SACRAMENTO – Crews say they have isolated a fire that happened inside an industrial-sized coffee roaster Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 400 block of 12th Street. Sacramento Fire crews responded and found that the fire was coming from the first floor of a commercial apartment building. Firefighters isolated the fire to the industrial-sized coffee roaster that was on that floor and the incident was contained to the building's ventilation system. No injuries have been reported.
Are the Proud Boys growing in the Sacramento region?
DAVIS — A conservative speaking event hosted by a student organization at UC Davis was canceled due to safety concerns after a brawl broke out involving members of the Proud Boys, a known extremist group. The UC Davis student chapter of Turning Point USA held a speaking event featuring Stephen Davis, known as "MAGA Hulk." The event was set up to be held Tuesday night in a conference center on the UC Davis campus. The topic, according to a social media advertisement about the event, was "topics related to systemic racism and the lies that surround the topic." The event brought out...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison
It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
