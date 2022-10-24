ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

In Sacramento, Home Buying Is A Near-Impossible Dream

In the Sacramento metropolitan area, workers in only six of 58 professions can easily afford to buy a home with their annual salary. At the top of the list of workers with a good chance at homeownership are those in the legal professions, including lawyers and judges. These professionals earn an average annual income of $158,165 and can save a down payment for a mortgage in 3.7 years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Construction to continue on U.S. 50 and I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3. According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right. Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA

If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Radio Ink

KFBK Celebrates 100 Years

IHeartMedia Sacramento’s KFBK News Radio recently celebrated 100 years since its first on-air broadcast on September 17, 1922 with the Centennial Celebration. The celebration was hosted by sister iHeart station Talk 650 KSTE Morning Show and former KFBK staff Armstrong and Getty. KFBK’s Centennial Celebration featured appearances by many...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KMJ

Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires

SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Gary Curtis | Former Trans Kid Warns of Dangers

At age 18, Chloe Cole testified in Sacramento a few weeks ago (Sept. 1) against a radical California Senate bill (SB 107), which “ensures that California is a refuge state for trans kids and their parents,” according to the bill’s author, Democrat Sen. Scott Weiner. You may watch her full testimony at this Twitter feed: bit.ly/3Fkj0od.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sacramento, CA

Sacramento is the capital of California and the seat of Sacramento County. The state’s sixth-largest city also holds the distinction of the ninth-largest capital in the United States. Thanks to its location along the Sacramento River and American River, the city has been nicknamed “River City.”. Long before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire starts in industrial-sized coffee roaster inside Sacramento building

SACRAMENTO – Crews say they have isolated a fire that happened inside an industrial-sized coffee roaster Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 400 block of 12th Street. Sacramento Fire crews responded and found that the fire was coming from the first floor of a commercial apartment building. Firefighters isolated the fire to the industrial-sized coffee roaster that was on that floor and the incident was contained to the building's ventilation system. No injuries have been reported. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Are the Proud Boys growing in the Sacramento region?

DAVIS — A conservative speaking event hosted by a student organization at UC Davis was canceled due to safety concerns after a brawl broke out involving members of the Proud Boys, a known extremist group. The UC Davis student chapter of Turning Point USA held a speaking event featuring Stephen Davis, known as "MAGA Hulk." The event was set up to be held Tuesday night in a conference center on the UC Davis campus. The topic, according to a social media advertisement about the event, was "topics related to systemic racism and the lies that surround the topic." The event brought out...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Scott Peterson Moved to Sacramento Area Prison

It's been a year since the SF Board of Supervisors rejected a 495-unit building proposed on an alley in SoMa over some technical issues, and the building is coming back up for a vote. The developer has beefed up its environmental impact report, but the political ramifications of that vote are still being felt. [Chronicle]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy