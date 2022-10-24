ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fantastic fall weather with tons of sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s covered SGA Thursday. Tonight, clear and seasonably cool as lows drop into the mid 50s Friday. Look for increasing clouds with a sun/cloud mix and seasonably warm highs upper 70s tomorrow. Mostly cloudy with active...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

SAM Shortline Excursion Train celebrates 20 years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This month, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to Southwest Georgia. After two years of planning, the train made its first trip on October 26, 2002 from Cordele through Leslie, Americus and Plains, ending in Archery. The...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. begins road repairs

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County residents can now look forward to a smoother drive on their commute. “Some of these roads haven’t been repaved since they’ve been constructed,” Christi Dockery, Lee County manager, said. It’s been 30 years since roads like Haley and Pheasant drives have...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tribute to Otis Redding set for December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
DAWSON, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Remembering Charles Sherrod's legacy

Civil rights icon Charles Sherrod, who died earlier this month at the age of 85, was honored during a Tuesday afternoon program at the Charles M. Sherrod Civil Rights Park in downtown Albany. Sherrod came to southwest Georgia in 1961 to register black voters and helped found the Albany Movement in the civil rights era.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Ethan Johnson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 9 player of the week is Ethan Johnson of Deerfield Windsor. In the Knights’ 42-21 victory over Tiftarea Academy, Johnson showed out in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. He finished the night with 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 kickoff return touchdown,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Verdict reached in fatal Albany drag racing incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the two men that were standing trial in connection to a fatal drag racing incident in 2019. Kameron Harris and Phillip Spearman, Jr. were found guilty on a racing charge. The two were found not guilty of homicide by vehicle,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man convicted in 2019 Albany murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was found guilty and sentenced Thursday in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man in 2019. Kolean Lawson was found guilty of malice murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five additional years. Lawson was...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

GBI makes arrest in Cordele bar and grill shooting

CORDELE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the shooting investigation at a Cordele bar and grill. On Sunday, October 23, 2022, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins, age 42, of Davenport, FL, on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele, Crisp County, GA.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. police looking for armed robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the 600 block of Holly Drive Thursday morning. Anyone with information on the suspect and their whereabouts is asked...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
Post-Searchlight

Local murder still under investigation

The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
BAINBRIDGE, GA

