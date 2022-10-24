Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Weekend rain likely
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fantastic fall weather with tons of sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s covered SGA Thursday. Tonight, clear and seasonably cool as lows drop into the mid 50s Friday. Look for increasing clouds with a sun/cloud mix and seasonably warm highs upper 70s tomorrow. Mostly cloudy with active...
WALB 10
SAM Shortline Excursion Train celebrates 20 years
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This month, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to Southwest Georgia. After two years of planning, the train made its first trip on October 26, 2002 from Cordele through Leslie, Americus and Plains, ending in Archery. The...
WALB 10
Lee Co. begins road repairs
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County residents can now look forward to a smoother drive on their commute. “Some of these roads haven’t been repaved since they’ve been constructed,” Christi Dockery, Lee County manager, said. It’s been 30 years since roads like Haley and Pheasant drives have...
WALB 10
Tribute to Otis Redding set for December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Remembering Charles Sherrod's legacy
Civil rights icon Charles Sherrod, who died earlier this month at the age of 85, was honored during a Tuesday afternoon program at the Charles M. Sherrod Civil Rights Park in downtown Albany. Sherrod came to southwest Georgia in 1961 to register black voters and helped found the Albany Movement in the civil rights era.
Albany Herald
CNN employees brace for layoffs after network chief warns of 'unsettling' changes ahead
That's the sort of news CNN staffers had delivered to their inboxes at 1pm ET on Wednesday when network boss Chris Licht candidly informed them that sweeping changes are imminent. In other words, brace for layoffs by the end of the year. Civil rights icon Charles Sherrod, who died earlier...
fox5atlanta.com
Mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots 'burned to a crisp' in south Georgia, officials say
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. - A mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots in south Georgia caught fire on Monday. Photos shared by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office shows the Jeep fully engulfed in flames along a rural roadway about ten miles southwest of Albany. The mail carrier was not injured.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Ethan Johnson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 9 player of the week is Ethan Johnson of Deerfield Windsor. In the Knights’ 42-21 victory over Tiftarea Academy, Johnson showed out in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. He finished the night with 4 rushing touchdowns, 1 kickoff return touchdown,...
WALB 10
Verdict reached in fatal Albany drag racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the two men that were standing trial in connection to a fatal drag racing incident in 2019. Kameron Harris and Phillip Spearman, Jr. were found guilty on a racing charge. The two were found not guilty of homicide by vehicle,...
Albany’s Exchange Club Fair kicks off six-day run Tuesday
ALBANY — With two years of COVID-influenced cancellations now in the rearview mirror, southwest Georgia thrill seekers are “busting at the seams” for the opening the 2022 Southwest Georgia Regional Fair. Their wait will end Tuesday at 4 p.m. when the 74th edition of the Albany fair...
WALB 10
Man convicted in 2019 Albany murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was found guilty and sentenced Thursday in connection to the shooting death of an Albany man in 2019. Kolean Lawson was found guilty of malice murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five additional years. Lawson was...
WALB 10
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
valdostatoday.com
GBI makes arrest in Cordele bar and grill shooting
CORDELE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the shooting investigation at a Cordele bar and grill. On Sunday, October 23, 2022, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins, age 42, of Davenport, FL, on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele, Crisp County, GA.
WALB 10
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has been killed in a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The 18-year-old was found dead at the scene by police in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim killed as Jatavious Johnson. The...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police looking for armed robbery suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the 600 block of Holly Drive Thursday morning. Anyone with information on the suspect and their whereabouts is asked...
wgxa.tv
Rap artist "Swazy Baby" convicted in Dooly County on meth trafficking charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Well-known Cordele rap artist, Quentavious "Swazy Baby" Nance has been convicted by a Dooly County Jury on meth trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony among other, lesser, charges. According to a press release from District Attorney Bradford Rigby, the artist,...
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
Post-Searchlight
Local murder still under investigation
The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
