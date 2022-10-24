Read full article on original website
Now is the best time to hike Manoa Falls on Oahu
During the Fall, there tends to be less tourists visiting the islands of Hawaii meaning it's a great time for residents to get out and go on their favorite hikes.
KITV.com
Learn Aerial Dance with Samadhi Hawaii
Though the origins of aerial arts are fuzzy, it’s now a staple for circuses across the world and even used as a form of fitness. You can try it for yourself at Samadhi Hawaii!. Andrea Torres (Founder/Director, Samadhi Hawaii) shared, “Samadhi Hawaii is a school of aerial dance here...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HART discusses major utility relocation project in Kalihi
There's still concern over the concrete that supports the Honolulu rail line. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 27, 2022)
North Shore House Race Emphasizes Local Fixes For The Area’s Problems
Since narrowly winning the House seat for the North Shore and Koolauloa in 2016, Democratic Rep. Sean Quinlan has faced a variety of challengers. His latest is the creator of the popular Instagram account @meanhawaii, Mark Talaeai. Talaeai, the Republican nominee, is an unconventional opponent. But Quinlan is also an...
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
spoonuniversity.com
The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu
Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022
Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Staffing shortages means your Rainbow Drive-In breakfast fix will be harder to get
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a fan of Rainbow Drive-In’s breakfast items, be ready for a change. Citing staffing shortages, the eatery is limiting its Kapahulu location hours starting Oct. 31. It means popular breakfast items will not be available during the weekday. The restaurant will be open...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022 exhibit on Maui, Nov. 8-Dec. 23
Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022, on Maui to end the year’s exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery. This partnership between the MACC and Hawai‘i Craftsmen has enabled the exhibit to travel from O‘ahu and also extend the exposure of the participating artists and their work in traditional and contemporary craft.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
techaiapp.com
ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii
There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
KITV.com
Coaches and parents call for major upkeep at Wahiawa District Park
WAHIAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Parents are concerned that Wahiawa District Park isn't safe for the hundreds of children and teens that practice sports there. Many told KITV4 the park is not well maintained and attracts several homeless people. Parent Jadelin Chun, said half of the light towers do not work...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
The story of Mauna Loa, the princess and the volcano
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
Try your luck with the ‘Get What You Get’ tattoo machine in Hawaii
Imagine entering a tattoo shop with your friends. They all know what they want, but you're stuck on what to get. A plumeria? Monstera leaf? What about something with hearts? You can't decide.
Hiker rescued on Diamond Head Summit Trail
Thanks to a good Samaritan who called 911, the Honolulu Fire Department was able to rescue a hiker stranded and injured.
KHON2
Kailua Town Is Hosting a Scavenger Hunt to Celebrate the Halloween Weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kailua Town is inviting Hawaii’s community to celebrate Halloween weekend with their annual spooktacular event. Guests of Kailua Town’s can participate in a Halloween scavenger hunt adventure, in 5 locations around Kailua Town. “Guests can visit five locations in Kailua Town such as The...
Residents worried Koko Head Shooting Complex contaminated with lead
Honolulu's only public shooting range is nestled beneath Koko Head. It's been shut down for over a month.
the university of hawai'i system
UH hosts 1st Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships
The first-ever Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships was held on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus, October 20–23. The event, one of Oʻahu’s largest pickleball tournaments to date, garnered more than 300 participants from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island where people of all ages and all skill levels came together and competed in a fun-filled environment.
