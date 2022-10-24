Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO