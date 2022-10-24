ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Learn Aerial Dance with Samadhi Hawaii

Though the origins of aerial arts are fuzzy, it’s now a staple for circuses across the world and even used as a form of fitness. You can try it for yourself at Samadhi Hawaii!. Andrea Torres (Founder/Director, Samadhi Hawaii) shared, “Samadhi Hawaii is a school of aerial dance here...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HART discusses major utility relocation project in Kalihi

There's still concern over the concrete that supports the Honolulu rail line. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 27, 2022)
HONOLULU, HI
spoonuniversity.com

The Day Has Come: Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu

Everybody stay calm, the day has finally come. For years now, the well established and highly loved fast food chain has teased the idea of finally bringing a location to Hawai'i. A few weeks ago, a location opened on Maui, but it's official, Chick-Fil-A is on Oahu. This is huge news for homesick fried chicken lovers and first timers alike. Located in the Ala Moana Center food court, the people of Oahu lined up out the door for the highly anticipated opening of one of America's most popular fast food chains.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Oct. 27–Nov. 2, 2022

Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, various times. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and young professionals will share their advice and provide some inspiration at the Wahine Forum, the state’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum brings people together to learn, connect, and build community. More than 50 speakers will cover a variety of sessions, including Letting Go to Grow; Content is Queen; and Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters in Hawai‘i. Speakers include Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace; co-founders of Mana Up, Brittany Heyd and Meli James; and HONOLULU’s Editor at Large Robbie Dingeman.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022 exhibit on Maui, Nov. 8-Dec. 23

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022, on Maui to end the year’s exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery. This partnership between the MACC and Hawai‘i Craftsmen has enabled the exhibit to travel from O‘ahu and also extend the exposure of the participating artists and their work in traditional and contemporary craft.
HAWAII STATE
techaiapp.com

ESPACIO, The Jewel of Waikiki, Redefines Luxury in Hawaii

There is an air of luxury at ESPACIO, the Jewel of Waikiki, that stands apart from even the most luxe hotels in Waikiki. From the white glove service and personal concierges to just nine suites spanning an entire floor, something about the resort immediately feels different from other hotel experiences in the bustling neighborhood of Waikiki.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Coaches and parents call for major upkeep at Wahiawa District Park

WAHIAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Parents are concerned that Wahiawa District Park isn't safe for the hundreds of children and teens that practice sports there. Many told KITV4 the park is not well maintained and attracts several homeless people. Parent Jadelin Chun, said half of the light towers do not work...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Kailua Town Is Hosting a Scavenger Hunt to Celebrate the Halloween Weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kailua Town is inviting Hawaii’s community to celebrate Halloween weekend with their annual spooktacular event. Guests of Kailua Town’s can participate in a Halloween scavenger hunt adventure, in 5 locations around Kailua Town. “Guests can visit five locations in Kailua Town such as The...
KAILUA, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH hosts 1st Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships

The first-ever Hawaiʻi State Pickleball Championships was held on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus, October 20–23. The event, one of Oʻahu’s largest pickleball tournaments to date, garnered more than 300 participants from Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island where people of all ages and all skill levels came together and competed in a fun-filled environment.
HONOLULU, HI

