The Victory Lap: Episode 4

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

Tonight we release the next episode of The Victory Lap.

Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do this weekly show.

A special thanks to Corbitt for coming into the studio on his birthday to film this episode.  Learn about the preparations for the ECU game, helping support the students building the displays for Homecoming and much more.

Get a behind the scenes look at life as a Tiger and much more in this episode.

