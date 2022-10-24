Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Crash blocks two lanes along north I-71 near East Kemper Road
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at East Kemper Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate near Montgomery, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport, Thursday evening. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Crash on entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport slowing traffic
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along Newport ramp to I-471 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash from the entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport is slowing traffic and causing backups, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lane along the interstate at the Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the Brent Spence Bridge, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips
According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with overturned vehicle on State Route 121 in Laurel Township
LAUREL, Ind. — Reports of a crash with overturned vehicle on State Route 121 in Laurel Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane on I-275 in northern Kentucky
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Thomas, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
More than a dozen cars pulled from the Ohio River in large-scale cleanup effort
More than a dozen cars pulled from the Ohio River in large-scale cleanup operation. The weeklong effort will last until Friday.
OSHP: 1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after crash in Franklin Township
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers responded to a crash on SR 222 in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a fire truck on East 7th Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a fire truck on 7th Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
OSHP: 1 person killed in fatal crash involving school bus in Clermont County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clermont County late Thursday afternoon. >>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck slams into Dayton apartment building. Troopers were dispatched at 3:24 p.m. to State Route 222 in Franklin...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia
ASHDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man air-lifted after Taylor Mill motorcycle crash dies
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A motorcyclist who was air lifted to UC Medical Center after a crash Tuesday morning has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The coroner says 50-year-old Joshua Smith from Covington has died after sustaining injuries in a crash in Taylor Mill Tuesday. Smith...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
AES Ohio: Power restored in Beavercreek
AES Ohio reported that the outage was on Beaver Valley Alpha Road. Crews were dispatched to the area and power was expected to be restored within the hour.
