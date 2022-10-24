ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Wild Money’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Wild Money” game were:

03-06-07-15-21, Extra: 31

(three, six, seven, fifteen, twenty-one; Extra: thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

