Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ryan Hartman’s first goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Minnesota Wild beat Ottawa 4-2 Thursday night, snapping the Senators’ four-game win streak. Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Frederick Gaudreau added a empty-netter for the Wild, playing the third game of a five-game trip. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves. “I really liked the way that all four lines contributed in their own way, but yet they all contributed in the same way as far as doing the right things, getting pucks deep, staying on the right side, not allowing odd man rushes,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “I don’t remember an odd-man rush tonight. We were committed to doing the right things, and we did.” After opening the season with consecutive road losses, Ottawa was looking to close out a five-game homestand with a perfect record. Instead, the Senators went 4-1-0.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO