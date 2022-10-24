Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
disneydining.com
Magic Kingdom Fight Details Surface with Alleged Disney Star Involvement
Months after the theme park fight at Magic Kingdom Park went viral, we’re learning new details, including the alleged involvement of a Disney star. On the evening of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, breaking Walt Disney World news spread throughout Disney fandom, with Disney’s Fantasyland as the center of attention. A massive brawl involving multiple people broke out in the Disney Park, reportedly due to what one family felt was a line-skipping incident.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today
Metal Disney Visa Card Coming Soon, ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ Coming to Magic Kingdom, Cool Wash Becomes Refreshment Station, and More: Daily Recap (10/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 20, 2022.
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Claims Disney Park Pass Reservation System ‘Guarantees’ a Great Experience
During an interview today for WSJ Tech Live 2022, Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke about the park pass reservation system and praised it once again. Introduced when the parks reopened in summer 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the system requires guests to make reservations for a specific Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park. Guests must have valid theme park admission to make a reservation, which allows for planning ahead but also potentially limits guests who buy last-minute.
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
disneydining.com
Family Turns Home into “Haunted Mansion”-inspired House, Catches the Eye of Legendary Disney Icon
A California family that loves Halloween and Disney Parks used their talents to create a one-of-a-kind attraction at their home during this spooky season, and their efforts caught the eye of a legendary Disney icon. Mike Stanley, his wife Dawn, and his son Wyatt live in Aliso Viejo, California, and...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Reopening in November With New ‘Frozen’ Theming
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening next month with new “Frozen” theming in select areas. The park reopens on November 13. The new Frozen features will be part of the Tike’s Peak kids’ area, with statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle.
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Walt Disney World
A Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is crashing into Walt Disney World on November 1, 2022. 🚨BREAKING!🚨 Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket is coming to Walt Disney World Nov. 1! 🐸🍿 Limit of 1 mobile order per day for 2 buckets while supplies last #DisneyWorld50 #MagicKingdom #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyEats #Popcorn #PopcornBucket #MrToad #DisneyParksVoices.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed From Crossroads of the World in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Mickey Mouse is once again missing from the top of Crossroads of the World at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. He was previously removed in April 2019, but returned later that month. It’s very possible that the removal could just be for maintenance, though no official reason has been given as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today
First Image of ‘Believe! Sea of Dreams’ Released by Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Disney Resort has shared its first official image of “Believe! Sea of Dreams”, the upcoming nighttime show set to debut November 11 at Tokyo DisneySea!. The image was released today as the monthly wallpaper for November 2022 on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. The image appears to show Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys on the golden ship barge, Daisy on a separate raised platform, and dancers on one of the show’s screen barges.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Pumpkin Spice Beignets Return for Fall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
It’s finally starting to feel like fall in Florida, and more pumpkin flavors are arriving at Walt Disney World. Pumpkin spice beignets are back for another season at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter. Pumpkin Spice Beignets – $10.99 for 6 or $7.49 for 3.
Comments / 0