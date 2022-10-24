Since 2004, the Snoqualmie Valley Record staff has asked our readers to pick their favorite local businesses and people in our Best of the Valley online poll. Covering local groups like Professional Services, Restaurants, Health & Fitness, Shopping and Community, the Best of the Valley contest is one of the more popular initiatives that we do, and with good reason. The annual poll gives residents the opportunity to make their favorite picks in over 60 categories. Over the years, it has become a fun opportunity for bragging rights and a cheerful showdown among local businesses. Best of the Valley also provides a good snapshot of our local community and its movers and shakers.

FALL CITY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO