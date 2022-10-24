Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Grotto, Baring residents warned of dangerous winter ahead due to wildfire-damaged lands
BARING, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire may not be a concern for people living in Baring, Grotto and Skykomish – but the damage it left behind has emergency managers giving a serious warning to people in that area: prepare to be stranded this winter. On Tuesday night, the...
MyNorthwest.com
Fred Meyer managers plea for better protections as Everett stores become more dangerous
David Webster, a manager of a Fred Meyer store in Everett, had one clear message for the city council when they gathered yesterday: “Our store has taken all the safety measures we can and we need help.”. Fred Meyer associates have had their cars vandalized and stolen, according to...
q13fox.com
'It's scary, it's really scary'; Communities damaged by Bolt Creek Fire now concerned with snow, flooding
GROTTO, Wash. - With a winter weather advisory announced Tuesday, residents from Baring through Skykomish are concerned about snow and potential flash flooding in areas burned by the Bolt Creek Fire. A flash flood watch just expired in the same area Tuesday afternoon. "Last night was an inch and a...
everettpost.com
Outdoor Burn Bans Coming To An End
Another benefit of the return of cooler fall rains is the end to North Sound outdoor burn bans. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county as of 8:00 AM this morning. Skagit County will follow suit effective tomorrow – Wednesday October 26th....
lynnwoodtimes.com
Haunted places to visit in Snohomish County this Halloween season
Snohomish County is an area of Washington State both deeply rooted in history and the strange, dark, and mysterious. Whether you’re a ghost hunter, paranormally curious, or a history buff simply looking for an excuse to walk through the ages, consider paying the following haunted places in Snohomish County a visit this October in the spirit of the Halloween season.
MyNorthwest.com
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
valleyrecord.com
Best of the Valley 2022: Vote for your favorites today
Since 2004, the Snoqualmie Valley Record staff has asked our readers to pick their favorite local businesses and people in our Best of the Valley online poll. Covering local groups like Professional Services, Restaurants, Health & Fitness, Shopping and Community, the Best of the Valley contest is one of the more popular initiatives that we do, and with good reason. The annual poll gives residents the opportunity to make their favorite picks in over 60 categories. Over the years, it has become a fun opportunity for bragging rights and a cheerful showdown among local businesses. Best of the Valley also provides a good snapshot of our local community and its movers and shakers.
auburn-reporter.com
Squirrel causes explosion | Fire blotter
Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 648 calls for service, among them the following:. Brush fire: 4:58 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters hustling to a brush fire off Stuck River Drive found a 100’ x 100’ brush fire that was spreading to nearby trees, so they extinguished the fire with hose lines and overhauled the area. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
valleyrecord.com
New Carnation bookstore fufills resident’s lifelong dream
Just a day before she’s set to open, Christa Charter is rushing to put the final touches on her new bookstore in downtown Carnation. Since leasing her new space in September, she’s been hard at work scanning all of her books into a CLZ inventory database, building cozy places for people to sit, and having her husband help build shelving.
Troopers find unusual passenger after semitruck crash in SoDo
SEATTLE — Troopers in Seattle’s SoDo area found an unusual passenger in the cab of a rolled over semitruck Thursday morning. Shortly before 10 a.m., a semi rolled over on the eastbound Interstate 90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. The driver was OK, but troopers found something...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Wallingford, WA Man Says Garbage Truck Driver Saved His Life
There was a happy reunion in Wallingford, a week after a terrifying emergency. Neal Stuber needed medical help right away, and it was one garbage truck driver’s fast actions that made all of the difference. Stuber says he was alone inside his Wallingford home when he noticed his leg was bleeding. “Truthfully, I don’t know what happened in the beginning,” said Stuber. “I burst a vein in my leg. l looked around. There was blood all over the place.”
myeverettnews.com
Burn Ban Lifted In Snohomish County But Do You Know The Burning Rules In Everett City Limits?
Today the Snohomish County Fire Marshal lifted the outdoor burn ban for unincorporated Snohomish County, which also includes the City of Everett. In general, the City of Everett is a permanent no-burn area, which means no burning of yard debris or garbage. However, small recreational fires are allowed. You can...
q13fox.com
1,200 injured, 175 died while navigating Seattle without a car
Safety in Seattle: Vision Zero project losing steam. In the last seven years, 1,200 people without a car have been injured, 175 died.
valleyrecord.com
John Rene Carlson and Judy Lynn Peacock | Obituary
John Rene Carlson, 66, of Fall City, Washington, but resided in Yelm for the past 4 years, died of a heart attack on April 6, 2021, at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. John was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend to many throughout the Snoqualmie Valley, as well as in Yelm and Fall City, Washington. He is unbearably missed.
MyNorthwest.com
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
MyNorthwest.com
DEVELOPING: All lanes open on the 520 floating bridge
The traffic nightmare on the 520 floating bridge is coming to an end. Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted all lanes were open at 4:00 p.m., but expect traffic problems to linger through rush hour. Two accidents on the bridge closed all lanes in both directions for a time.
Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S
SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The closure was at South Hudson Street. At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters...
Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack
The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
valleyrecord.com
Snoqualmie Mill Site development plan gets approval, construction expected in 2024
Nearly a decade after its inception, the Snoqualmie Mill Site development project has cleared its last major hurdle, paving the way for permitting and construction to begin on the long discussed project. In two unanimous decisions Monday, the Snoqualmie City Council approved the project’s master plan and a subsequent development...
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
Comments / 0