Snoqualmie, WA

everettpost.com

Outdoor Burn Bans Coming To An End

Another benefit of the return of cooler fall rains is the end to North Sound outdoor burn bans. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal lifted the burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county as of 8:00 AM this morning. Skagit County will follow suit effective tomorrow – Wednesday October 26th....
lynnwoodtimes.com

Haunted places to visit in Snohomish County this Halloween season

Snohomish County is an area of Washington State both deeply rooted in history and the strange, dark, and mysterious. Whether you’re a ghost hunter, paranormally curious, or a history buff simply looking for an excuse to walk through the ages, consider paying the following haunted places in Snohomish County a visit this October in the spirit of the Halloween season.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
valleyrecord.com

Best of the Valley 2022: Vote for your favorites today

Since 2004, the Snoqualmie Valley Record staff has asked our readers to pick their favorite local businesses and people in our Best of the Valley online poll. Covering local groups like Professional Services, Restaurants, Health & Fitness, Shopping and Community, the Best of the Valley contest is one of the more popular initiatives that we do, and with good reason. The annual poll gives residents the opportunity to make their favorite picks in over 60 categories. Over the years, it has become a fun opportunity for bragging rights and a cheerful showdown among local businesses. Best of the Valley also provides a good snapshot of our local community and its movers and shakers.
FALL CITY, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Squirrel causes explosion | Fire blotter

Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 648 calls for service, among them the following:. Brush fire: 4:58 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters hustling to a brush fire off Stuck River Drive found a 100’ x 100’ brush fire that was spreading to nearby trees, so they extinguished the fire with hose lines and overhauled the area. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
AUBURN, WA
valleyrecord.com

New Carnation bookstore fufills resident’s lifelong dream

Just a day before she’s set to open, Christa Charter is rushing to put the final touches on her new bookstore in downtown Carnation. Since leasing her new space in September, she’s been hard at work scanning all of her books into a CLZ inventory database, building cozy places for people to sit, and having her husband help build shelving.
CARNATION, WA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Wallingford, WA Man Says Garbage Truck Driver Saved His Life

There was a happy reunion in Wallingford, a week after a terrifying emergency. Neal Stuber needed medical help right away, and it was one garbage truck driver’s fast actions that made all of the difference. Stuber says he was alone inside his Wallingford home when he noticed his leg was bleeding. “Truthfully, I don’t know what happened in the beginning,” said Stuber. “I burst a vein in my leg. l looked around. There was blood all over the place.”
SEATTLE, WA
valleyrecord.com

John Rene Carlson and Judy Lynn Peacock | Obituary

John Rene Carlson, 66, of Fall City, Washington, but resided in Yelm for the past 4 years, died of a heart attack on April 6, 2021, at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. John was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend to many throughout the Snoqualmie Valley, as well as in Yelm and Fall City, Washington. He is unbearably missed.
FALL CITY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

High winds roar through the Pacific NW

Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

DEVELOPING: All lanes open on the 520 floating bridge

The traffic nightmare on the 520 floating bridge is coming to an end. Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted all lanes were open at 4:00 p.m., but expect traffic problems to linger through rush hour. Two accidents on the bridge closed all lanes in both directions for a time.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S

SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The closure was at South Hudson Street. At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack

The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

