Big Blue View
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors
Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 8
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Big Blue View
Nick Gates returns! Giants activate offensive lineman
Nick Gates was added to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster on Wednesday, 405 days after a gruesome left leg injury that many thought would end his career. Gates fractured the tibia and fibula in that leg and required seven surgeries. Gates has been practicing with the team for...
Big Blue View
Kenny Golladay: ‘I want to be part’ of 6-1 Giants’ success
In the wake of Thursday’s trade of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, attention turned to another injured New York Giants wide receiver who has not produced the way he had been expected to during his season-and-a-half with the Giants. Kenny Golladay has only two receptions for 22...
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 8: Giants have officially moved into the top 5
NFL.com (6) The Giants have a knack for winning close games — a massive attribute in a league where it seems like nearly every team hovers around the same level in terms of talent and potential. Big Blue was in closer mode again on Sunday, getting a stop at the goal line as time expired to outlast the Jaguars. Daniel Jones went over 100 yards on the ground, and Saquon Barkley continued to dominate, putting the Jacksonville defense on skates with 72 of his 110 rushing yards in the final quarter. Weird-stat-in-a-weird-season alert: The Giants are 6-1 despite being the only team in the NFL without a receiver who’s surpassed 200 yards.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/27: Dexter Lawrence on wanting to improve, more headlines
During breakout season, Lawrence knows more can be done. For defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, facing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith offers him an opportunity to do something he loves: run down the quarterback. “I love chasing people,” Lawrence laughed. “It’s going to be a challenge and I think we’re ready for...
Big Blue View
2022 Wide Receiver Cap Hit Rankings
Looking at Cap Hits for 2022 Kenny Golladay is at the top with $21,150,000 cap hit . Davante Adams ($12,180,000) Stefon Diggs ($11,736,000) . how in the world would the team do a contract like this for an avaerage ( now basically worhtless WR). here is my answer. ESPN Fantasy...
Big Blue View
Kadarius Toney trade: Giants send Toney to Kansas City Chiefs
The New York Giants have traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first with the report. “We just thought it was for the best for the team,” said head coach Brian Daboll just minutes after...
Big Blue View
NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Can Giants roll into bye with fifth straight victory?
Can the New York Giants keep the good times rolling this week on the road against the Seattle Seahawks? Here are your Big Blue View staff moneyline predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, and our explanations for our Giants-Seahawks selections. Nick Falato. “I hate to do it,...
Big Blue View
Reaction: Processing the Kadarius Toney trade
The New York Giants delivered some surprising news on Thursday with the trade of Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. Giants fans had sky-high hopes for Toney under Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka, but things never got off the ground. And fans are understandably surprised and disappointed in the development.
Big Blue View
Giants winning and how it is changing 2023 draft
I don’t think that the Giants GM and HC came into this season thinking they would be drafting in the bottom third of the 2023 Draft .looking at what they had ( they could only go by 2021 ) the roster would need to be completely redone . Clean house Dj , Barkley and LW , Golliday all gone to open cap space and build through the draft and FA.
Big Blue View
Giants’ QB Daniel Jones named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
After passing for 202 yards and running for 107 while leading the New York Giants to yet another come-from-behind fourth quarter victory on Sunday, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jones became the first player in Giants history to compile 200 passing yards...
Big Blue View
A Very Enthusiastic Welcome back to Nick Gates and some other thoughts
There are far too many injury and bad luck stories concerning player health in the NFL. So, when we see an apparently successful comeback story like Nick Gates, it's tough not to be enthusiastic and hope that he can return to his pre- injury self, Smart, Strong, Nasty and Competitive. Now, even if he doesn't play immediately, it's good to know that they have a realistic backup at both Center and Guard. Who wouldn't be happy going into a game with 53 Nick Gates types on game day!
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Big Blue View
Giants-Seahawks Thursday injury report: No changes for Giants
There was nothing unexpected on the Thursday injury report for the New York Giants. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee) and Evan Neal (knee), defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and edge defender Oshane Ximines all sat out practice. The Giants...
Big Blue View
Robert Quinn trade: Philadelphia Eagles get top pass rusher from Chicago Bears
The road to the top of the NFC East standings just got a bit tougher for the New York Giants. The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired edge defender Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per Ian Rapoport. Quinn, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowler playing...
Big Blue View
2022 trade rumors: Are the Giants interested in Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants already made headlines on Thursday when they traded 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. But even before the Giants traded Toney, rumors were circulating that they might be interested in going out and getting help at wide receiver. Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was brought up as a possible target of the Giants over the last couple days.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Seahawks 2022, Week 8: 5 things to watch
The New York Giants aim for their fifth straight victory on Sunday when they travel across the country to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some of the things to watch this week. Testing the formula. The Giants have established their winning...
Big Blue View
Well, Well Kadarius!
First, what class act on behalf of the NY Giants staff/ Head coach not to get into a mud slinging fight with Kadarius because there was obviously a big problem. His Hamstring has been healed for awhile, we can assume, and he was holding out for another team for reasons unto himself ("You know what I am say'in"). He did not want to play for 6-1 coach and be part of a team - Reid will jettison him, too, if tries the same BS in Kansas City.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Seahawks 2022, Week 8: Everything you need to know
The streaking New York Giants head to Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 4:25 p.m. ET game will be broadcast on FOX. The Giants are 6-1 to start the season for the first time since 2008 and are riding a four-game winning streak. They have not won five straight games the 2016 season, when they went 11-5 and made the playoffs. New York is 3-0 in road games so far this season.
