Delaware test scores have fallen to the bottom of the heap since 2019, with some worse than any other state, according to the Nation’s Report Card, which was released Monday. From 2019 to 2022, the average scores for Delaware fourth-graders on the math assessment dropped by 14 points, the steepest of any state. “In Delaware specifically, our scores were decimated,” ... Read More

DELAWARE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO