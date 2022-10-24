Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
Related
WBOC
Delaware to Hold High-capacity Magazine Buyback Events
DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney in June signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, which makes the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program of high-capacity magazines, which gunmen have used in many recent massacres across the U.S.
delawarepublic.org
Wegmans opens in Delaware
Delaware’s first Wegmans grocery store opened Wednesday. Before this week, Wegmans loyalists had to cross the state line to shop at the one on Route 202 in PA. Now they can buy baked goods, fresh fish, gourmet desserts, sushi made in-house, and more from Wegmans tax-free. One shopper Piepra...
delawarebusinessnow.com
DelDOT announces I-95 Wilmington weekend closings
As major construction winds down on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed over the weekend. The Delaware Department of Transportation gave the announcement a light touch, humorously suggesting on social media the use of traffic cone Halloween costumes to mark the occasion. I-95 northbound...
WDEL 1150AM
New hotel opens in Middletown
Delaware Senator Chris Coons joined with Middletown Mayor Ken Branner on Monday, October 24, 2022, to cut the ribbon on a new 90-room hotel along Middletown-Warwick Road. Construction on the Fairfield Inn and Suites began in early 2021. The project was a collaboration between Retreat Hotels & Resorts, The Axia...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Vaccine start-up gets OK for state grants
Uvax Bio LLC, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company with vaccine platform technology, has chosen to expand in the Newark area, the location of its headquarters since 2018. As part of its expansion, Uvax Bio plans to add 63 employees to its current five-member team. Positions will range from research associates to executive-level research directors, with minimum salaries ranging from $45,000 to more than $130,000.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Finally! Wegmans opens Delaware store Wednesday
Sallie Groff Reissman arrived at Barley Mill Wegmans at 8:45 a.m., hoping to be one of the first let in. She was amazed to see the line of excited customers waiting in the misty weather already moving into the store. “I thought it was at 9, but they started letting...
delawarebusinessnow.com
M&T remains top Delaware Small Business Administration lender
M&T Bank remained Delaware’s top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in 2022. In Delaware, M&T approved 52 SBA 7(a) loans for $7.12 million in fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30. Throughout the bank’s footprint, M&T approved 1,440 loans for a total of $203.8 million over the course of the year. M&T also topped the SBA lenders list in Baltimore, Md., Washington, D.C., Richmond, Va., Syracuse, N.Y., and Buffalo/Rochester, N.Y.
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
WDEL 1150AM
Fatality numbers on Delaware roads "headed in the wrong direction"
As of October 24, 2022, 125 people have lost their lives on Delaware roadways. The number is 12% higher than the same time last year. In 2021, the final fatality count was 139, the highest number in fifteen years. Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski says the carnage is...
WMDT.com
Retired U.S. Army Captain Carl Phelps discusses campaign for State Rep. District 14
DOVER, Del. – Retired U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Carl Phelps is running for the 14th House District, a seat currently held by Democratic Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. During his 25 years in the military, Phelps flew helicopters and taught emergency medicine in areas where there was...
Wilm. PD hopes weekly walks will address social, health needs
Wilmington police officers will take weekly walks through the city to engage with residents and distribute information about social services, Mayor Mike Purzycki announced Wednesday. The initiative aims to address unmet social service and public health needs in Wilmington neighborhoods, according to the mayor. “Our police officers have demonstrated time and time again that if they have an opportunity, beyond ... Read More
Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists
Delaware test scores have fallen to the bottom of the heap since 2019, with some worse than any other state, according to the Nation’s Report Card, which was released Monday. From 2019 to 2022, the average scores for Delaware fourth-graders on the math assessment dropped by 14 points, the steepest of any state. “In Delaware specifically, our scores were decimated,” ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
KIDS Fund to host annual Camping Out for Coats on Nov. 11
The Delaware KIDS Fund will host the 6th Annual “Operation Warm Newport: Delaware KIDS Fund Camping Out for Coats” on Friday, November 11th. Members of The Delaware KIDS Fund, Harvey, Hanna & Associates, local businesses, and community leaders will pitch tents and camp out in a field located at 10 S. James Street or camp out remotely from home to help create awareness for the greater Wilmington/Newport’s population of elementary children living below the poverty line.
delawarepublic.org
DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus
A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford making downtown intersection changes
Intersection changes are coming to downtown Milford. The Milford Public Works Department decided in 2019 to join other municipalities and turn over operations and maintenance of its traffic signals to DelDOT. And Milford’s Public Works director Mike Svaby says that requires upgrading those intersections. “What an upgrade means in...
Cape Gazette
The Parker Group to open downtown Milford office
The Parker Group, a local real estate company, recently announced it will be expanding its footprint with a new office in Milford. The group will occupy the first-floor retail space of the iconic Pikus Building, located at the corner of North Walnut and Northwest Front streets in historic downtown Milford.
WDEL 1150AM
WDEL/Forever Media job fair
Attention all job seekers interested in working in the radio industry! Freshen up your resumes and come to the WDEL Job Fair on Wednesday, November 2nd from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Forever Media WDEL Broadcast Center at 2727 Shipley Road in Wilmington, Delaware to learn about current and future full-time and part-time job openings!
delawarebusinessnow.com
Firefly Festival taking a break in 2023
Dover’s Firefly Festival will take a one-year break after a 10-year run,. Organizers made the cryptic announcement accompanied by a social media video. The festival has become a mainstay for a Dover-area entertainment economy that has seen the departure of one of two NASCAR weekends. Over the years, attendance...
New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
Comments / 0