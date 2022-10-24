ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Family Enrichment Center among community organizations to benefit from $1.3M

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. – On Thursday, Kosair Charities awarded $1,300,000 to Family Enrichment Center, Kentucky Youth Advocates, and 17 other community organizations. The funding is part of the Kosair Charities Face It Movement to end child abuse and neglect. The funding allows community partners to conduct abuse recognition and prevention...
CENTER, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – SCARE ON THE SQUARE

For today’s Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with our very own Telia Bulter and special guest, The Little Mermaid! They came onto SoKY Sunrise this morning to talk about upcoming event, Scare on the Square. Here, you can join many downtown merchants at Fountain Square Park for an afternoon of family-friendly Halloween fun as you trick-or-treat at downtown businesses to double your candy count.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SoKY’s 8th graders glimpse career paths at SCK Launch Experience

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands of SoKY’s 8th-grade students got a glimpse of their future careers today at the SCK Launch Experience. Businesses across South Central Kentucky gathered at the Knicely Convention Center to show off their stuff to the next wave of our local workforce. The Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Leaders in community honored at Black Achievers Banquet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Community leaders were honored for their role in helping the community. The 2022 Black Achievers Banquet honored four guests and a keynote speaker for their work. Felicia Bland says this acknowledgement is for those who might work behind the scenes and may not get the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SKyPAC unveils Goodwin Dr. Robert & Pat Goodwin Art Gallery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center unveiled its new arts center sign Tuesday morning, honoring one long-time benefactor family. SKyPAC revealed its all-new Goodwin Gallery sign, mounted above the lobby’s art center. Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin recently donated $500,000 to the Arts Center....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Boo Bash at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – There was a real monster mash going on at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum. Boo Bash 2022 was a fantastic time for witches and warlocks 21 and older. The night was filled with dancing, loud music and great times. There was also a costume...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WCHS Haunted Hallway to raise money for high school student

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re looking for a Halloween event with a cause, look no further than Warren Central High School. The school’s Aspiring Young Adults club will be hosting a Haunted Hallway Friday, Oct. 28. The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Disney Trunk or Treat brings Halloween to National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of ghosts and ghouls out and about around town. One place you could find many of them was at the National Corvette Museum. Trunk or Treat was expecting a huge crowd – and boy did they get one. Thousands of pirates, cowboys, princesses, aliens and many more characters came out to grab some candy and smiles.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

50+ local businesses to hand out candy for Rockin’ Trick or Treat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Crocker Law Firm is getting kids excited for Rockin’ Trick or Treat this Thursday!. Just a couple hours ago, staff handed out candy bags to students at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary to get kids in the Halloween spirit!. The 6th annual Rockin’ Trick or Treat kicks off at 5:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort

BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Jenning’s Creek tire dump clean up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over at Jenning’s Creek area, a couple hundred tires were left in a parking lot along with some tires tumbling into the stream. It was noticed by a fisherman who frequents the creek along with WKU’s CHNGES, or the Center for Human GeoEnvironmental Studies, who has been observing the area for research. CHNGES is a group that operates of WKU’s EST building that allows students to engage in real world application to observe and solve environmental issues.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

New outdoor fitness gym at The Loops at Lovers Lane

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-There’s a new way to workout at the Loops at Lovers Lane!. Bowling Green Parks and Rec has recently installed an outdoor fitness center with equipment that uses only a person’s body weight- no machines. It’s actually part of a national fitness campaign. There are over...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Axel

Today’s Pet of the day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Axel. Axel, is very adventurous and loves to explore his surroundings, as well as playing around. BE sure to adopt Axel from the BG /Warren County Humane Society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy