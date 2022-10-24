For today’s Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with our very own Telia Bulter and special guest, The Little Mermaid! They came onto SoKY Sunrise this morning to talk about upcoming event, Scare on the Square. Here, you can join many downtown merchants at Fountain Square Park for an afternoon of family-friendly Halloween fun as you trick-or-treat at downtown businesses to double your candy count.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO