Jake Wagner cross-examined at brother’s murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — In Pike County, shocking new testimony from Jake Wagner was heard in court Wednesday as he took the stand for the third day in the murder trial of his brother George Wagner IV. During cross-examination, George’s defense attorney asked Jake whether George had argued against the idea of killing the Rhoden […]
WLWT 5
Jake Wagner arrives for third day of testimony in brother's Pike County massacre trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Confessed killer Jake Wagner is returning to the Pike County courtroom for his third day of testimony. The judge in the Pike County massacre trial held a hearing Wednesday morning on whether or not witness testimony can be broadcasted. This content is imported from Twitter....
WLWT 5
Prosecutors in George Wagner's trial match words of confessed killer with discarded murder weapons
WAVERLY, Ohio — It's taken 30 days of testimony for jurors in George Wagner's murder trial to see images of burned and discarded weapons. The images show guns, shell casings, ammunition and other items that George's brother Jake Wagner said he, George and their dad, Billy Wagner, carried with them when they executed a plan to kill eight members of the Rhoden family on a single night in April 2016.
WLWT 5
Jake Wagner returns to Pike County courthouse to testify in brother's murder trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Jake Wagner arrived back at the courthouse on Tuesday for more testimony in his brother, George Wagner's, murder trial. Jake Wagner has opted out of his testimony being broadcast, as approved by a judge. WLWT reporter Todd Dykes is in the courtroom taking notes that...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two former Pike Co. deputies indicted by federal grand jury
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ initial appearances in federal court.
Ohio man claims he ‘had no choice’ but to shoot family
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
‘Make A Choice And Make It Now:’ Texts Between Couple Revealed In Pike County Family Massacre Trial
Prosecutors say a series of texts can help explain how bitter custody battle between two young people led to a massacre that left eight people dead in rural Ohio. George Wagner IV, 30, is standing trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of eight people: seven members of the Rhoden family as well as the fiancée of one victim. The defendant is one of four members of the Wagner family, who have been accused of killing the extended Rhoden clan execution-style as they slept in what’s been commonly referred to as the “Pike County Murders.”
myfox28columbus.com
Jackson County attorney accused of raping minor acquitted of all charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney in Jackson County who was accused of raping a child under the age of 13 has been acquitted of all charges. Christopher Moore, 49, was indicted by a grand jury on April 16 for three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
Fox 19
‘I was afraid they were going to kill me’: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - “I was afraid they were going to kill me.”. Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer testified Friday that she feared for her life when she fled her brief, tumultuous marriage to Jake Wagner.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
Man killed in Brown County crash
The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at the Tri-County Highway.
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, on County Road 29, which is about 0.3 mile south of Township Highway 451. Troopers say the vehicle was […]
iheart.com
Wagner Trial Continues in Pike County
More testimony Thursday in the murder trial of George Wagner the fourth in Pike County. Yesterday jurors heard from several BCI experts who had previously took the stand, and got insight as well into the relationship between Jake Wagner and Hannah Rhoden as text messages between the two were presented. The two separated parents' custody battle is alleged to have been the reason for the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family in April of 2016.
WLWT 5
Confessed killer's words could haunt his brother, George Wagner, who's on trial for murder
WAVERLY, Ohio — In March 2015, Jake Wagner wanted desperately to reunite with Hanna Rhoden, the mother of his daughter. "From Jake - I don't want to be alone forever. From Hanna - You won't be. You will find someone. From Jake - No, I won't. I don't want no one else. I want you," Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation analyst Julia Eveslage read aloud in court Thursday.
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer is testifying Friday in George Wagner IV’s trial. She met and married Jake Wagner in Alaska after the Wagner family moved there in the spring...
WLWT 5
Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from family-owned Clermont County business
SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – OSP Helicopter Searching for Suspect by Pickaway Prison
PICKAWAY – A OSP Helicopter has been requested after an attempt to locate a man that was seen in the Orient area. According to early reports, the man was seen possibly trying to get into a car, and running from police for an unknown reason. OSP immediately requested a helicopter to come to the area and help assist in locating the man.
