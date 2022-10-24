ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, OH

WLWT 5

Overnight ramp closures scheduled along I-275 and I-71 near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect overnight ramp closures as part of the Interstate 275 Resurfacing and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to ODOT, crews will be working along the ramps...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocks two lanes along north I-71 near East Kemper Road

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at East Kemper Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate near Montgomery, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closures scheduled along I-275 in Boone County, Wednesday

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists to expect lane closures along the interstate in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will enforce lane closures along eastbound Interstate 275 for pothole patching on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Repairs are scheduled to begin...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crash on entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport slowing traffic

NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along Newport ramp to I-471 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash from the entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport is slowing traffic and causing backups, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati

Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 near U.S. 25 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia

ASHDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man air-lifted after Taylor Mill motorcycle crash dies

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A motorcyclist who was air lifted to UC Medical Center after a crash Tuesday morning has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The coroner says 50-year-old Joshua Smith from Covington has died after sustaining injuries in a crash in Taylor Mill Tuesday. Smith...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BLUE ASH, OH

