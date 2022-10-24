Read full article on original website
Obituary for Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson, age 74, of Savage passed on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after a long battle of health issues. Mark was born on January 18, 1948. He grew up in Burnsville. After graduating from Burnsville HS in 1966, he was already self-employed in the audio video field while in High School. He studied at the University of Minnesota and Northwestern Electronics Institute.
Obituary for Rochelle Stark
Rochelle (Orr) Stark, age 82, of Shakopee passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband Paul and her family. Rochelle is loved and missed by her husband, Paul Stark; her children, Gary (Bethany) Stark, Cami (Ken) Schulte, Greg (Jamie) Stark; grandchildren, Kyria Stark, Kyleigh Stark, Kynzie Stark, Jaxton Stark, Sadie Stark; and many other loving relatives and friends.
Join me in supporting Rohe
I met Jay Rohe playing pickleball where I noticed he had a natural ability to create a sense of community. Always introducing and building relationships and bringing us together. I was intrigued with his passion for politics and his ability to communicate those passions. Jay has a lot of leadership...
Q-and-A with House 48A candidate Jim Nash
Family: Married to Kim with 6 children: James, David, Sarah, Hannah, Matthew, Emily. Employment: Cybersecurity. Education: University of Nebraska. Hobbies/interests: Woodworking, hunting, fishing, cooking. Previous experience: Current state representative, four terms; mayor of Waconia; City Council member, Waconia. Contact info: Nash.jim@gmail.com; 952-807-6416 cell phone. Why do you want to serve...
Paid letter: Windschitl defines public service
We are writing to encourage you to vote for our dad, Mark Windschitl, for Chaska Mayor. Yes, we are biased since he is our father. However, we have also been able to witness firsthand the dedication he has given to service and community our entire lives. Our dad is not the type that has ever held a regular 9-5 type job; he has missed our sporting events, birthdays, holidays, etc. because he held jobs where sacrifices were required as you had to put others first. Some might think that was a bad way to grow up, but instead, he was a role model teaching us an important lesson and now we all love giving back to our community and being of service to others.
Paid letter: Johnson the right choice for Carver
As election day quickly approaches, it is important to understand who the candidates are. We will be voting to reelect Courtney Johnson as the mayor of the city of Carver! She loves this town and is an excellent voice for the residents of our town. Courtney Johnson has worked tirelessly...
Paid letter: Anderson for county commissioner
County commissioner is a position that we often don’t hear about but has a large impact on our community. To put into perspective, County commissioners provide county law enforcement services, park planning, general health services, roads, promote economic and industry development, along with other key activities. This is an important role that requires a diverse background, connectiveness to our community and solid leadership. For these reasons, I fully support the candidacy of Lisa Anderson for Carver County commissioner in District 1.
Paid letter: Windschitl is a common sense leader
I don't like politics. I don't much like politicians, either. But Mark Windschitl is different. He doesn't aspire to be a politician or have the motives of a typical politician. He is just a common sense guy who represents Chaska because he has a deep love and appreciation for his community. I believe it is a virtue that he developed after 21 years of active service in the brotherhood of the Chaska Fire Department and many more as a retired member.
Paid letter: Klein, Johnson for school board
Strong schools are often the centerpiece of exceptional communities. This was a sentiment I often shared with stakeholders while I was a member of the school board as well as most recently as a staff member for the school district. I believe the election on Nov. 8 for four seats on the Eastern Carver County School board will be consequential for the future success of the school district, as well as the great communities we call home. While there are several qualified and passionate candidates, two stand out for me as worthy of special consideration.
Paid letter: Vote for Degler
Because of redistricting, we again get a chance to vote for Commissioner Gayle Degler. We have known Gayle and his family for many years. He truly knows the value of a dollar and that’s why it is important for him to take as little of our tax dollars as necessary.
Q-and-A with Senate District 55 Candidate Pam Myhra
Address: P.O. Box 3113, Burnsville. Family: My husband, Chuck, and I have been married for 41-years and raised our three children in Burnsville. Employment: Self — certified public accountant with an active license. Education: I am a Burnsville Senior High School graduate; received an Associate of Arts degree from...
Paid letter: Vote Rohe for mayor
On Nov. 8, Chaska has the opportunity to change the course of our city in a wonderful way, by voting into office a new mayor to lead us into the future. Bev and I have lived in Chaska and known Jay and his family for the last 25 years. We believe he will make an incredible mayor for Chaska–we are so fortunate that someone like him wants to step up and serve our awesome city.
Chanhassen resident training to help people with disabilities
Chanhassen resident Karen Ryan said she’s humbled and honored to be participating in an eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking training program. Ryan is about two months into the program and hopes through the class that she will gain structured and formal understanding of how to be a stronger advocate for people with disabilities.
Paid letter: Rohe committed to Chaska
We are endorsing candidate Jay Rohe for mayor of Chaska. We have known Jay for almost 20 years, and his commitment to the city of Chaska is enormous. He represented our Ward for 14 years on the City Council, and during this time, his commitment to serve the city of Chaska was clearly demonstrated. Jay believes strategic planning, diversity, minimizing taxes, affordability, health and wellness are the cornerstones to his campaign. I believe these are the area’s most important to the city of Chaska today. Jay is a strong communicator who can drive these initiatives forward.
Paid letter: Time for a mayoral change
On Oct. 13, 2022, a debate between the incumbent mayor and his opponent took place. The debate was a contrast in both candidate backgrounds and style. Purposeful leadership is defined as rooted in a sincere desire to provide clarity and purpose to a commitment so that one can choose the best present and future actions versus reacting out of uncertainty. Chaska’s previous mayor and city administrator were both purposeful and clear in their mission/vision for Chaska. Their achievements are too numerous to mention here and not intended or necessary.
Paid letter: Rohe: here are my priorities
As we near election day, I wanted to share with you my key priorities. Recently, I was asked how I would be a different mayor for Chaska, where would my focus be and what would I work relentlessly on for the people of our community. I thought it was a...
Prior Lake students learn about the Boundary Waters through statewide education program
On Thursday, Oct. 13, over 350 eighth-graders at Twin Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake had a chance to learn map and compass skills, navigated an orienteering course and learn about the Boundary Waters. They were visited by the education team from Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, a nonprofit...
Fourth year of ‘Cameron’s Coat Drive’ underway
The fourth year of “Cameron’s Coat Drive,” a local winter donation drive, is underway. The donation drive is requesting winter gear like coats, hats, gloves, scarves, snow pants, winter boots, thermal wear for layering and hand warmers. Other clothing like new socks and underwear, warm sweaters and hoodies, long-sleeved shirts and leggings are also requested.
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, SMSC, breaks ground 12 affordable housing units in Prior Lake
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, broke ground earlier this month on a project to build 12 affordable housing units in Prior Lake. The 12 townhouse units (three buildings with four units each) will be located just east of the 170th Street and...
Shakopee City Council candidates discuss hopes for city’s future during forum
Shakopee City Council candidates are vying for two open seats in this year’s general election. Six candidates are running in the race: Ziyad Abdi, Jim Dulaney, Nathan Dull, Ian Osborn, Ashlee Sepulvado and incumbent councilor Angelica Contreras. All six participated in a candidate forum hosted Sept. 29 by the...
