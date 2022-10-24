Read full article on original website
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility
On today’s Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Chad Young. He is the Assistant Manager at the Warren County Tennis & Sports Facility here in Bowling Green. We were able to talk all about how the new tennis facility, located within in Michael Buchanon Park, is booked and busy! With new classes for all ages and a high demand, the facility has already received the U.S.T.A. Kentucky Facility of the Year Award.
wnky.com
Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
wnky.com
SoKY’s 8th graders glimpse career paths at SCK Launch Experience
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands of SoKY’s 8th-grade students got a glimpse of their future careers today at the SCK Launch Experience. Businesses across South Central Kentucky gathered at the Knicely Convention Center to show off their stuff to the next wave of our local workforce. The Bowling...
wkyufm.org
WKU to dedicate building in honor of first Black student to attend and graduate from the school
Western Kentucky University will honor a trailblazer this week, the first African-American student to enroll and graduate from the institution. Logan County native Margaret Munday made history in 1956 as WKU opened its doors to students of color following desegregation. More than 60 years later, the university will dedicate a...
wnky.com
Jenning’s Creek tire dump clean up
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over at Jenning’s Creek area, a couple hundred tires were left in a parking lot along with some tires tumbling into the stream. It was noticed by a fisherman who frequents the creek along with WKU’s CHNGES, or the Center for Human GeoEnvironmental Studies, who has been observing the area for research. CHNGES is a group that operates of WKU’s EST building that allows students to engage in real world application to observe and solve environmental issues.
wnky.com
Leaders in community honored at Black Achievers Banquet
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Community leaders were honored for their role in helping the community. The 2022 Black Achievers Banquet honored four guests and a keynote speaker for their work. Felicia Bland says this acknowledgement is for those who might work behind the scenes and may not get the...
spectrumnews1.com
High School students in seven Kentucky counties can get a head start on college
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky University in Glasgow announced the launch of its Early College program. It allows 100 juniors and seniors in seven counties in south central Kentucky to earn up to thirty hours of college credit while fulfilling high school requirements. “In those areas, a lot...
wnky.com
WCHS Haunted Hallway to raise money for high school student
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re looking for a Halloween event with a cause, look no further than Warren Central High School. The school’s Aspiring Young Adults club will be hosting a Haunted Hallway Friday, Oct. 28. The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
Kentucky Boys and Girls Clubs inducts 2 Hopkinsville volunteers into Hall of Fame
Hopkinsville residents Bill Munday and Ruth Lynch were recently inducted into the inaugural Kentucky Area Council’s Hall of Fame for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The induction occurred during a ceremony in Bowling Green. According to a Facebook post on Monday by the Boys and Girls Clubs...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Henry
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with the cutest pup named Henry! Henry is about one years old and absolutely adores people and playtime. You can adopt Henry today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Boo Bash at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – There was a real monster mash going on at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum. Boo Bash 2022 was a fantastic time for witches and warlocks 21 and older. The night was filled with dancing, loud music and great times. There was also a costume...
wnky.com
Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
wnky.com
LifeSkills employees given statewide recognition
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A full-time college student at WKU and only 21 years old, Princess Reed has received statewide recognition for the mental health work that she does. She was given the WellCare Health Champion Award that recognizes individuals who play a pivotal role in removing barriers, improving outcomes and supporting community well-being.
wnky.com
Father-daughter team race to find long-lost relatives on national TV
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A man who grew up in Bowling Green with adoptive parents is on a mission to find his biological mom. “She was a young woman who gave me up for adoption and I just didn’t know if there was any regret that she might have had,” said Scott Bradley.
WBKO
Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - “We lost nearly everything that we owned,” said Elisha and Abbie Perea, two Bowling Green Police Officers and newlyweds. 21 days after tying the knot, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground after a fire spread throughout the house. They lost just about everything in the fire including money, gifts from their wedding, guns, and a police car.
wnky.com
Burn ban lifted in Simpson County; officials urge caution during fall season
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Following recent weather, the outdoor burn ban in Simpson County has been lifted. Simpson County judge-executive Mason Barnes made the announcement Wednesday on a social media post. Barnes issued the burn ban on Oct. 7 due to dry conditions, which presented a fire hazard. Franklin-Simpson Fire...
wnky.com
Disney Trunk or Treat brings Halloween to National Corvette Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of ghosts and ghouls out and about around town. One place you could find many of them was at the National Corvette Museum. Trunk or Treat was expecting a huge crowd – and boy did they get one. Thousands of pirates, cowboys, princesses, aliens and many more characters came out to grab some candy and smiles.
Greenville cafe set to reopen months after downtown fire
A Greenville cafe that was in a downtown building damaged by a fire is reopening at a new site soon.
k105.com
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
wnky.com
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort
BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
