Bowling Green, KY

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility

On today’s Sunrise Spotlight interview, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Chad Young. He is the Assistant Manager at the Warren County Tennis & Sports Facility here in Bowling Green. We were able to talk all about how the new tennis facility, located within in Michael Buchanon Park, is booked and busy! With new classes for all ages and a high demand, the facility has already received the U.S.T.A. Kentucky Facility of the Year Award.
Roads to close for WKU homecoming parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to stay aware of some road closures for Western Kentucky University’s homecoming parade Friday evening. The Nightmare on Normal Street homecoming parade will begin on WKU’s main campus at Hardin Planetarium at 5 p.m. The parade will continue down State...
SoKY’s 8th graders glimpse career paths at SCK Launch Experience

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thousands of SoKY’s 8th-grade students got a glimpse of their future careers today at the SCK Launch Experience. Businesses across South Central Kentucky gathered at the Knicely Convention Center to show off their stuff to the next wave of our local workforce. The Bowling...
Jenning’s Creek tire dump clean up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over at Jenning’s Creek area, a couple hundred tires were left in a parking lot along with some tires tumbling into the stream. It was noticed by a fisherman who frequents the creek along with WKU’s CHNGES, or the Center for Human GeoEnvironmental Studies, who has been observing the area for research. CHNGES is a group that operates of WKU’s EST building that allows students to engage in real world application to observe and solve environmental issues.
Leaders in community honored at Black Achievers Banquet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Community leaders were honored for their role in helping the community. The 2022 Black Achievers Banquet honored four guests and a keynote speaker for their work. Felicia Bland says this acknowledgement is for those who might work behind the scenes and may not get the...
WCHS Haunted Hallway to raise money for high school student

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re looking for a Halloween event with a cause, look no further than Warren Central High School. The school’s Aspiring Young Adults club will be hosting a Haunted Hallway Friday, Oct. 28. The event will last from 5 to 7 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
PET OF THE DAY – Henry

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met with the cutest pup named Henry! Henry is about one years old and absolutely adores people and playtime. You can adopt Henry today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
Boo Bash at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – There was a real monster mash going on at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum. Boo Bash 2022 was a fantastic time for witches and warlocks 21 and older. The night was filled with dancing, loud music and great times. There was also a costume...
Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
LifeSkills employees given statewide recognition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A full-time college student at WKU and only 21 years old, Princess Reed has received statewide recognition for the mental health work that she does. She was given the WellCare Health Champion Award that recognizes individuals who play a pivotal role in removing barriers, improving outcomes and supporting community well-being.
Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - “We lost nearly everything that we owned,” said Elisha and Abbie Perea, two Bowling Green Police Officers and newlyweds. 21 days after tying the knot, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground after a fire spread throughout the house. They lost just about everything in the fire including money, gifts from their wedding, guns, and a police car.
Disney Trunk or Treat brings Halloween to National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of ghosts and ghouls out and about around town. One place you could find many of them was at the National Corvette Museum. Trunk or Treat was expecting a huge crowd – and boy did they get one. Thousands of pirates, cowboys, princesses, aliens and many more characters came out to grab some candy and smiles.
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort

BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
