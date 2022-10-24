Read full article on original website
3 Questions: How AI image generators could help robots
Yilun Du, a PhD candidate and MIT CSAIL affiliate, discusses the potential applications of generative art beyond the explosion of images that put the web into creative hysterics. AI image generators, which create fantastical sights at the intersection of dreams and reality, bubble up on every corner of the web....
Schmidt Futures selects Imperial for $148M initiative to accelerate AI research
Imperial College London and eight leading universities across the world will launch the next frontier of scientific discovery through AI. The Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship , a programme of Schmidt Futures , aims to accelerate the next scientific revolution by applying AI to research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). It will drive breakthroughs across a range of scientific fields - from using AI to support the proof of new mathematical theorems, to automatic chemists, to helping produce and store energy more efficiently.
Using chirality for faster, smaller, and more efficient data storage devices
Mainz University succeeds in the first round of the new Carl Zeiss Foundation Wildcard program / Researchers present an innovative approach for enhancing electronic devices. Researchers at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) are pursuing a completely new and unconventional strategy to improve the way data can be processed and - in particular - stored. Together with their partners at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, they have been granted funding by the Carl Zeiss Foundation (CZS). The team members, based in Mainz and Jerusalem, have come up with the idea of bringing together two different forms of chirality to develop new data storage systems that are faster, smaller, and more efficient than those currently available.
Engineering for change
Waterloo Engineering hosts first IBET conference to boost academic diversity. Waterloo Engineering proudly hosted the inaugural conference this week for a fellowship program that was created to boost representation of Black and Indigenous scholars in engineering and technology disciplines. The two-day event brought together IBET Momentum fellows and faculty members...
U-M, Schmidt Futures to partner on new AI research program
$10M to fund training for 60 postdoctoral fellows as part of international cohort. The University of Michigan will recruit and train 60 postdoctoral fellows over the next six years as part of a new global partnership that aims to accelerate the next scientific revolution by applying artificial intelligence to research in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Gift from Schmidt Futures to spark a revolution in AI-based STEM research at the University of Toronto
With the goal of accelerating scientific research through the application of artificial intelligence, Schmidt Futures is investing $148-million in nine global universities, including the University of Toronto. The announcement launches the Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellowship, a program of Schmidt Futures. A large-scale initiative supporting the...
Launch of new mandatory information security training - CybSafe!
The new information security mandatory training course on the new CybSafe platform is due to launch on Monday 31st October. With the threat of cybercrime ever present, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has requested all HE institutions run annual information security training due to the significant risks and impacts being seen across the sector. UMC and Audit Committee have listed cyber security as in the top 6 of risks that could harm UCL, part of our agreed mitigation is ensuring all staff complete annual training.
4.9 Million Euro for Calculating Fluid Dynamics
Quantum technologies promise faster solutions for many scientific and technology questions. A consortium led by Dieter Jaksch from Universität Hamburg awarded EUR 4.9 million EU funding for the calculation of fluid dynamics using quantum technology. Advances in research and technology in numerous areas are determined by the ability to...
From the ’Last Dances’ via the Discoveries to New Patterns - Changing of the Guard in Contemporary German Literature
Topic: From the "Last Dances" via the Discoveries to New Patterns. Changing of the Guard in Contemporary German Literature. Speaker: Ilse Nagelschmidt, University of Leipzig, Head of the Group of Modern German Literary Studies. Time: Friday, 04.11.2022, 3:00 p.m. Place: TU Ilmenau, Faraday Building, Weimarer Straße 32. Admission: 5...
A faster experiment to find and study topological materials
Using machine learning and simple X-ray spectra, researchers can uncover compounds that might enable next-generation computer chips or quantum devices. Topological materials, an exotic class of materials whose surfaces exhibit different electrical or functional properties than their interiors, have been a hot area of research since their experimental realization in 2007 - a finding that sparked further research and precipitated a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016. These materials are thought to have great potential in a variety of fields, and might someday be used in ultraefficient electronic or optical devices, or key components of quantum computers.
ZonMw subsidises dementia research Maastricht University
Researchers from Maastricht University, as lead applicant of a national consortium for dementia risk reduction (Netherlands Dementia Prevention Initiative (NDPI)), have been notified that they will receive over 3 million euros from ZonMw. With this, they will work over the next four years, with 11 partners from science, education, care and society, towards a brain-healthy Netherlands. The grant is part of the National Dementia Strategy of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS).
Continuing recognition for research excellence in US rankings
The University of Sydney has excelled in the US News Best Global Universities Rankings. Our top performing subjects are endocrinology and metabolism, electrical and electronic engineering and arts and humanities. The University of Sydney has continued to excel in the US News Best Global Universities Rankings, placing 28th globally and...
Seven with MIT ties receive awards from the American Physical Society
Professors Arup Chakraborty, Lina Necib, and Ronald Fernando Garcia Ruiz as well as Yuan Cao SM ’16, PhD ’20; Alina Kononov ’14; Elliott H. Lieb ’53; Haocun Yu PhD ’20; and others honored for contributions to physics. The American Physical Society (APS) recently honored a...
Two first-year students named Rise Global Winners for 2022
Now in its second year, the Rise program targets exceptional teenage scholars from around the world for their potential as future change-makers. In 2019, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy, launched a $1 billion philanthropic commitment to identify global talent. Part of that effort is the Rise initiative, which selects 100 young scholars, ages 15-17, from around the world who show unusual promise and a drive to serve others. This year’s cohort of 100 Rise Global Winners includes two MIT first-year students, Jacqueline Prawira and Safiya Sankari.
Hemophilia: Training the immune system to be tolerant
Study by the University of Bonn elucidates an important immune mechanism. Hemophilia A is the most common severe form of hemophilia. It affects almost exclusively males. The disease can usually be treated well, but not for all sufferers. A study at the University of Bonn has now elucidated an important mechanism that is crucial for making the therapy effective. The results could help better tailor treatment to patients. They have already been published online in a preliminary version; the final version will soon be published in the "Journal of Clinical Investigation."
Fighting tumours with magnetic bacteria
Researchers at ETH Zurich are planning to use magnetic bacteria to fight cancerous tumours. They have now found a way for these microorganisms to effectively cross blood vessel walls and subsequently colonise a tumour. Scientists around the world are researching how anti-cancer drugs can most efficiently reach the tumours they...
He makes it light
Belgian-born Wim Malfait is a trained geologist who once searched for gold on behalf of a mining company. Today, he heads the Building Energy Materials and Components laboratory, which develops, among other things, super-lightweight aerogel insulation materials and materials with heat exchange capabilities. Saving energy as a social task - that is more important to him than gold.
Building with nanoparticles, from the bottom up
Researchers develop a technique for precisely arranging nanoscale particles on a surface, such as a silicon chip, that doesn’t damage the material. Researchers at MIT have developed a technique for precisely controlling the arrangement and placement of nanoparticles on a material, like the silicon used for computer chips, in a way that does not damage or contaminate the surface of the material.
Nova Systems and ICRAR Curtin partner on new Space Domain Awareness technology
The Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) has teamed with Australian-owned company Nova Systems to prototype a new facility for Space Domain Awareness. The formal partnership will deliver a prototype passive array radar system, which can locate and track satellites and space junk orbiting...
