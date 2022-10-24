Read full article on original website
Science in Motion: Nano-Materials to Make Better Light Sensors
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory staff scientist Maurice Garcia-Sciveres is leading a collaboration with other Berkeley Lab scientists, and researchers from UC Berkeley and Sandia National Laboratories, to develop powerful light-sensing microchips. The team is leveraging their expertise in nano-materials and integrated circuit design to develop new materials and techniques for...
’Government must protect critical services from climate change’
A damning report from MPs says the Government needs to do more to protect critical national infrastructure in the UK from being disrupted by extreme weather. The MPs - who appointed Suraj Dessai, Professor of Climate Change and Adaption at Leeds, as their specialist advisor - warn that inaction is risking national security and economic prosperity.
Cycle-to-work project gets more office staff on their bikes
- A ground-breaking project, developed to increase cycling to work amongst office staff, resulted in participants spending 150 minutes less time per week using their car, according to new published research. The details of the Cycle Nation Project (CNP) - led by the University of Glasgow in collaboration with British...
Africa needs country-specific narratives for a clean energy future
As parts of the African continent embrace clean energy, experts led by institutions including UCL are calling for a shift in how politicians, funders and researchers approach the transition, taking each country’s radically different energy needs and pathways into account. For the paper, published in Nature Energy, the team...
Imperial experts included in £15m funding for speculative engineering research
Five researchers from Engineering and Natural Sciences are among those who have received funding from the EPSRC New Horizons initiative. The initiative, which is run by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation , is providing £15 million investment to support 77 new research projects.
Education plays an essential role in research integrity
Ambrogio Fasoli, EPFL’s Associate Vice President for Research and Director of the Swiss Plasma Center, and Caroline Vandevyver, the Head of EPFL’s Research Office, spoke with us about the importance of research integrity, the challenges in this area and EPFL’s positions on the issues. According to Ambrogio...
Engineering for change
Waterloo Engineering hosts first IBET conference to boost academic diversity. Waterloo Engineering proudly hosted the inaugural conference this week for a fellowship program that was created to boost representation of Black and Indigenous scholars in engineering and technology disciplines. The two-day event brought together IBET Momentum fellows and faculty members...
Wastewater shows ’ice’ use increasing in Queensland
The University of Queensland has achieved 10 out of 11 subject areas in the world’s top 100 in the latest rankings. In Psychology, UQ improved 18 places to 28 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject. The University’s other top 50 subjects were Life Sciences, now...
Inspiring personal and professional growth
Alumni-founded company 10KC takes in $75 million investment to expand offerings. The company well-known by university students and professionals for its unique approach to networking and mentorship is breaking new ground. 10KC , also known as Ten Thousand Coffees, is a mainstay for organizations and universities throughout Canada, matching employees...
A key regulator of cell growth deciphered
A team from the University of Geneva has identified the structure of a protein complex controlling the activity of the major regulator of cell growth. The mTOR protein plays a central role in cell growth, proliferation and survival. Its activity varies according to the availability of nutrients and some growth factors, including hormones. This protein is implicated in several diseases, including cancer, where its activity frequently increases. To better understand its regulation, a team from the University of Geneva , in collaboration with researchers from the Martin Luther University (MLU) of Halle-Wittenberg in Germany, and the recently inaugurated Dubochet Center for Imaging (UNIGE-UNIL-EPFL), has identified the structure of the SEA complex - an interdependent set of proteins - responsible for controlling mTOR. The discovery of this structure allows a better understanding of how cells perceive nutrient levels to regulate their growth. This work can be read in the journal Nature.
New ANU hub to support First Nations innovators
The Australian National University (ANU) has launched a new Indigenous-led innovation hub to develop long-term partnerships and collaborations with First Nations businesses and communities, which already contribute billions of dollars to the Australian economy. Gandaywarra: First Nations Innovation Hub will provide access to resources and mentorship for Indigenous and non-Indigenous...
Nova Systems and ICRAR Curtin partner on new Space Domain Awareness technology
The Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) has teamed with Australian-owned company Nova Systems to prototype a new facility for Space Domain Awareness. The formal partnership will deliver a prototype passive array radar system, which can locate and track satellites and space junk orbiting...
’Grätzel’ solar cells achieve a new record
Scientists at EPFL have increased the power conversion efficiency of dye-sensitized solar cells ("Grätzel cells") beyond 15% in direct sunlight and 30% in ambient light conditions. Mesoscopic dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs) were invented in 1990s by Brian O’Regan and Michael Grätzel, taking on the latter’s name - the world-famous...
Tree rings offer insight into devastating radiation storms
A University of Queensland study has shed new light on a mysterious, unpredictable and potentially devastating kind of astrophysical event. A team led by Dr Benjamin Pope from UQ’s School of Mathematics and Physics applied cutting edge statistics to data from millennia-old trees, to find out more about radiation ’storms’.
A Growing Movement
New exhibit at Evergreen Museum & Library explores our obsession with houseplants. Sales of houseplants surged these past couple of years as COVID-19 kept us at home and many chose to assuage their creeping anxiety through the calming act of nurturing some domestic greenery. "The Victorians were motivated to take...
