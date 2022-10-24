ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Taylor Swift References Nearly Every Past Era in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video, From ‘Speak Now’ to ‘Evermore’

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift just released her 10th studio album, Midnights , and fans are already on the lookout for Easter eggs. The music video for the first single, “Anti-Hero,” is full of references to her life and career, including most of her acclaimed albums .

Taylor Swift drops plenty of Easter eggs in the ‘Anti-Hero’ music video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEtlX_0ilBEx8E00
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the “Speak Now World Tour” at Madison Square Garden on November 22, 2011 in New York City. | Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Swift loves to use Easter eggs , which are small details planted to reference something else. The pop star uses these to give fans clues about upcoming singles, inspirations behind certain songs, and personal life details. The music video for “Anti-Hero” is chock-full of Easter eggs, which makes sense. The Midnights single is a deeply personal song about Swift’s insecurities and fears.

In a video discussing the song before its release, Swift said, “This song really is a guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself.” These include scenes where she drinks too much, destroys one of her guitars, and focuses on her weight.

“Anti-Hero” also calls back to almost every single album era Swift has gone through as an artist. She tends to change her hairstyle and clothing to match her album aesthetics, making these Easter eggs instantly recognizable to long-time fans.

‘Anti-Hero’ includes references to ‘Speak Now,’ ‘Lover,’ ‘Folklore,’ and more

In one scene, ghosts confront Swift, which send her running and screaming around the house. The ghosts aren’t very scary-looking, though—they’re sporting bedsheets and goofy accessories.

These accessories refer to different stages of her career. One is wearing a cowboy hat, which could be a nod to her beginning in country music. Other ghosts wear heart-shaped sunglasses and sparkly cat ears, like those Swift dons in her 2012 music video for “ 22 .”

In another scene, Swift gets struck by an arrow. Some note this connects to “The Archer,” a track off of 2019’s Lover . In the same scene, she picks up a bottle of wine. On it is Swift’s crest, a logo that features the number 13 in Roman numerals, a snake, a butterfly, and three cats. This crest can be seen on windows in the music video for “Lover,” as well as in a photo she posted during the release of 2020’s folklore .

Swift also calls back to Speak Now , which she released in 2010. In one scene, Swift plays a blue guitar with koi fish printed on it. Fans in the know will recognize it from the Speak Now World Tour , where she played that guitar every night.

Does Taylor Swift shade Kim Kardashian in the ‘Anti-Hero’ music video?

The Easter eggs don’t end there! In a bathroom scene, a photo of Swift’s grandmother hangs on the wall. This is a callback to 2020’s evermore , which contained a track called “Marjorie.” The song’s name comes from Swift’s late relative.

One of the most memorable scenes from the music video is a funeral scene where Swift’s sons and daughter-in-law fight over the money the pop star left them in the will. The daughter-in-law, played by Mary Elizabeth Ellis, is wearing a dress from Swift’s 2009 Fearless tour.

Some think this character might also be shading Kim Kardashian , who has been feuding with Swift since 2016. The daughter-in-law’s name? Kimber. Additionally, Midnights was released on October 21 — Kardashian’s birthday.

Swift’s 2017 album, reputation , was the first to contain songs referencing the public fight between her, Kardashian, and the reality star’s then-husband Kanye West . Could the character of Kimber be an Easter egg for that album? Knowing Swift, probably!

RELATED : Taylor Swift Might Release a Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Diss Track With Drake

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Vibe

Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

211K+
Followers
118K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy