Heather Rae Rae Young Reveals Why She ‘Almost’ Didn’t Go on 1st Date With Tarek El Moussa

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young just celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Tarek El Moussa . Young recently revealed that she almost didn’t even go on her first date with the Flip or Flop star. Here’s why Young said she was initially reluctant to go out with El Moussa, and why she rejected him another time years before their first date.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

On Oct. 21, Heather Rae Young shared an Instagram post celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with Tarek El Moussa. She posted several photos from the couple’s wedding, which was filmed for a discovery+ special called Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do .

In the caption, Young opened up about her life before she married El Moussa, when she spent years wondering when she would meet the right person for her. “… for a while I was someone who would envy those relationships where they had found their best friend. That true best friend and life partner,” the Selling Sunset star wrote. “I would wonder why it wasn’t happening to me & why I was sacrificing my own happiness with ‘situations’ that weren’t fulfilling me.”

She revealed that she was reluctant to go on her first date with El Moussa. “When I met Tarek, I almost didn’t go on that first date purely out of being scared I’d get my heart broken again,” Young admitted. “But I took that chance and I thank the universe every single day for bringing our souls together. Because every day I wake up knowing I have a man that supports me and loves me through everything. This is all to say: Never never never give up.”

Heather Rae Young spoke of her reluctance to go on a first date with Tarek El Moussa in another Instagram post about their wedding anniversary .

On Oct. 22, the Selling Sunset star shared video footage from the event. In the caption, she revealed more about her reluctance to go on a first date with Tarek El Moussa.

“His: ‘Good thing I honked my boat horn that day in Newport,’” Young wrote. “Hers: ‘Thank goodness he didn’t give up after I canceled that first date.’”

The boat Young referred to is El Moussa’s yacht , named “Bad Decisions.” The couple first met on July 4, 2019, when Young jumped onto El Moussa’s boat. After a few minutes of talking, the Flip or Flop star asked her out on a date.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star previously revealed that she once rejected her ‘Flip or Flop’ star husband

Besides canceling their first date, Heather Rae Young once revealed that she also rejected Tarek El Moussa years before they met in person.

In August 2019, the Selling Sunset star told Radar Online that El Moussa slid into her DMs a couple of years before she jumped onto his yacht.

“He had asked me out, and I said no at the time, and he respected that,” Young shared. “I was in a past relationship.”

She admitted that she’d recognized El Moussa from Flip or Flop when he first messaged her, and again when they chatted on his boat. “I had seen Tarek’s show here and there, but I hadn’t watched it a ton. But I definitely, of course, knew who he was.”

Young added, “You know, I was in a three-year relationship before Tarek, and we’d been broken up for about six months. And I think timing is everything, and I think Tarek was in the right time and place to meet someone as well, and we were both open to it.”

RELATED: Fans Defend Heather Rae Young After Haters Tell Her to Cover Up During Pregnancy