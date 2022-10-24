‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 6 Preview: Which Team Tests Positive for COVID-19?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One team’s dreams will be crushed in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 6 due to no fault of their own. Production and racers do everything in their power to protect themselves from coronavirus (COVID-19) . But it’s difficult to guarantee one hundred percent protection when rapidly traveling from country to country. And unfortunately, one racer will test positive for the virus in the upcoming episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5N0Z_0ilBEsib00
Derek Xiao, Claire Rehfuss, Aubrey Ares, and David Hernandez | Photo: CBS

The trailer for ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 6 teases a positive COVID-19 test

The pairs in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 6, “Step by Step,” will continue racing in Jordan following a historic leg in episode 5 . And based on the hour’s promo, the remaining teams will have to build a structure, try to overcome a language barrier, and dance with swords in the fifth leg.

However, host Phil Keoghan has shocking news for one racer at the end of the preview. He speaks with an unknown contestant over video chat and informs them that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Step by Step” synopsis reads, “A shocking elimination occurs while teams continue their Jordanian journey in the ‘white city.’ Teams take part in a traditional folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet.”

Sneak peeks and pictures spoil which team is eliminated

Thanks to sneak peeks posted on The Amazing Race ‘s YouTube page and the promotional pictures for episode 6, we know which team will leave because one member contracted COVID-19 — Abby Garrett and Will Freeman.

In the first sneak peek, context clues tell us that the seven remaining teams have already been made aware of another pair’s positive COVID-19 test.

Firstly, they are all wearing masks when speaking with locals. Producers probably wanted to enforce this to protect them from getting COVID-19 or spreading it.

Secondly, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos are running through the streets of Jordan as Luis says in a confessional, “The last leg, we got first. And I hope we keep this momentum going. Next leg, there’s going to be one team that leaves last 45 minutes after the first team. That’s huge. We did not want to be that last team.”

So because they’re down one team, it sounds like the producers’ solution was to still run the leg in Jordan but make it non-elimination. There is still a penalty for finishing last — the final team will start leg six much later than the others.

And lastly, in the sneak peeks and the pictures, there is only one team missing — Abby and Will. They are undoubtedly the team that leaves The Amazing Race Season 34 because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Which teams are in danger of finishing last in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Episode 6?

Although the contestants know leg 5 is a non-elimination round, they don’t want to finish last. A time deficit can wound even the strongest players, which is why it’s the punishment for coming in last place in The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 6.

Based on the previews, our guesses for who might be the last-place team are Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez and Glenda and Lumumba Roberts. They were at the back of the pack in leg 5. And they seemed to struggle slightly in the sneak peeks.

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 6 airs Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

