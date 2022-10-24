Rebecca ” Dolly” Alta Lopez, also known as Dolly, passed on October 13, 2022. She was born in Clifton, AZ where she went to elementary school and high school. Dolly was a gifted musician. She played the piano and had an incredible soprano voice. She was married to Raymond Lopez and had 3 children, Ron, Arnold, and Debbie. Dolly was an amazing homemaker, especially in the cooking department. She was well-known for her Mexican food. She also worked for the Solomonville School for 20 years. Dolly was an avid volunteer in the community.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO