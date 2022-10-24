Read full article on original website
Library to host annual Halloween Carnival Thursday
SAFFORD — The annual Halloween Carnival for children 2- to 5-years-old will take place Thursday at the Safford City-Graham County Library. The programming room will be filled with games and activities especially selected to help with a child’s development of gross and fine motor skills. And the event closes with a favorite activity.
EAC Fine Arts Division presents art exhibition and lecture by alumnus Terrill Goseyun
THATCHER, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division is pleased to present “Portraits of Culture: Apache Dignity, Elegance, & Beauty” by EAC alumnus Terrill Goseyun. The exhibition will appear Nov. 1 – 17 at EAC’s Activities Center. Goseyun will also present an exhibition lecture on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at EAC’s Lee Little Theater.
Space X Falcon 9 rocket California launch seen in Graham and Greenlee counties
Photo By Space X: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 53 Starlink internet satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Oct. 27, 2022. Company reportedly launched 53 Starlink satellites. By Jon Johnson. GRAHAM AND GREENLEE COUNTIES – The skies over Graham and Greenlee counties were illuminated with a...
Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton
Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton, lifetime resident of the Gila Valley passed away Monday, October 24 at the age of 92. Dorothy was born August 3 1930, in Bridger, Montana to Journal Vaughn Palmer and Grace Etta Stevens Palmer. Dorothy had two sisters and three brothers. She attended school in Pima Arizona and married Norace Whitecotton July 24, 1946 and moved to Thatcher Arizona where Dorothy and Norace raised two girls and two boys.
Sherry Fae Flake Evans
Sherry Fae Flake Evans of Safford passed away on October 20, 2022. Sherry was born on July 4, 1935, to Silas Eugene and Lillian DeWitt Flake. She grew up in Snowflake, Arizona as the youngest of five children. Her family’s livelihood was cattle ranching and she loved working on the ranch alongside her father and brothers. She inherited her father’s love of the outdoors and was blessed with a charitable nature, a positive approach towards life and practical good sense. Her siblings Imogene, Glen, Ila Faun, and Sanford, all preceded her in death.
Rebecca ” Dolly” Alta Lopez
Rebecca ” Dolly” Alta Lopez, also known as Dolly, passed on October 13, 2022. She was born in Clifton, AZ where she went to elementary school and high school. Dolly was a gifted musician. She played the piano and had an incredible soprano voice. She was married to Raymond Lopez and had 3 children, Ron, Arnold, and Debbie. Dolly was an amazing homemaker, especially in the cooking department. She was well-known for her Mexican food. She also worked for the Solomonville School for 20 years. Dolly was an avid volunteer in the community.
Graham, Greenlee schools can win an Arizona Centennial road sign
PHOENIX — Calling all principals and school administrators! How would you like one of 15 Arizona Centennial road signs to display in your cafeteria, auditorium or elsewhere on campus?. The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a student essay contest to determine which public schools will get an Arizona...
William V. “Bullet” Morales, Sr
William V. “Bullet” Morales, Sr., entered eternal life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Safford, Arizona, at the age of 80. “Bullet” was born January 20, 1942, in Bisbee, Arizona, to Rafaela and Roman Morales. William married the love of his life, his Vida, Connie Valenzuela, February 24, 1962. They were married a beautiful 60 years.
Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas
Heaven Gained an Angel…………Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas passed away peacefully with family around her at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center on October 19, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born to her loving parents Pete & Maria Parra on May 6, 1934.
COVID boosters available from Graham County Health Dept.
SAFFORD — Graham County Health Department is reminding the public that COVID-19 booster shots remain available. The current booster aids against the Omicron variant, and is available to anyone 6-months-old and older. The booster must be spaced at least two months after receiving the primary series of vaccinations or...
Voice of the Valley: Chamber of Commerce
Brooke Curley from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce discusses the Halloween Carnival and the hand count of Cochise ballots with David Bell.
Eric John Sabin, Jr
Eric John Sabin, Jr. was born April 7, 1998, in Safford, to Eric John, Sr. and Jennifer Marie Sabin. Eric John was the youngest of two sons. Eric John enjoyed his community of Duncan, Arizona, where he lived the majority of his life. He was an avid bicyclist and was delighted that he could cycle to all the places he needed or wanted to go in town.
Lafe Nelson School 1Q Honor Roll
TINSLEY ASHCRAFT, PEYTONCANFIELD, HUNTER CLARK, CHARLEIGH FOX-URIBE, JESSALEE GARROBO, ANTHONY GRANATOWSKI, EMILEEHANSON, HAYDENHUGHES, AUDRINA LEGARDA, JASELLALLAMAS, ELLA MCCALL, KAIDENMEDINA, ASHER PENRY, ADELLE PEOBLE, AUDIANNASANCHEZ, MARICELA SANCHEZ, GWENIVYNSCHAEDE, SMITH TREGASKES, IAN TRUJILLO, ATTICUS WALTERS, NAHVAI WARD. Principal’s Gold List. STORMI CASEY, CARMYN CURRY, DEREK DOMINGUEZ, JOCELYNN FARRELL, LILLIEANNA LITTLE, DIETRICH...
William Edward “Pinecone” Ratliff
William Edward “Pinecone” Ratliff, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his residence in Duncan. He was 72. Private family services for Pinecone will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Approval recommended for Ginaveve’s liquor license
SAFFORD — Without any discussion, the Safford City Council Monday recommended approval of a new liquor license for the Downtown area. Ginaveve’s Marketplace has applied with the state for a Series 12 license. A Series 12 license allows for the consumption of liquor on premises only, and the...
Jail Booking Report for October 17 – 24
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Oct. 17 – 24, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. October...
