Kent, WA

ilovekent.net

Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday

A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
YELM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run found passed out in car with drugs, 1-year-old in backseat: docs

EVERETT, Wash. - Police say they found a woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run weeks later passed out in her car with her 1-year-old son in the backseat. According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Everett police were called Sept. 9 to the report of an SUV blocking a parking lot driveway. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Amber Conaway passed out in her car. Officers said they found "common drug paraphernalia" in the defendant's hands and "suspected fentanyl" in her bra.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly crash in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a deadly one-car crash Wednesday morning in Olympia. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S

SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The closure was at South Hudson Street. At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Small plane crashes near Tacoma, pilot uninjured

A small plane crashed in a field near Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The plane came down southeast of Tacoma in the 6100 block of 52nd Street East. According to photos from the scene, the plane was belly-up. The pilot was able to get out on...
TACOMA, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn Police investigate shooting at near The Seasons Complex

At around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 20, the Auburn Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the Dollar Tree at the Seasons Complex near 12722 SE 312th St. When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly discovered one male had been shot in the back and had run to an apartment at The Seasons.
AUBURN, WA

