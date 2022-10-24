Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Thurston (Thurston, WA)
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Johnson Road Southeast. It was reported at 7 a.m. The collision was between two cars. They collided when one hit the other while driving down Yelm Highway SE. The driver of the first...
Injuries Reported In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tukwila (Tukwila, WA)
The Washington Department of Transportation reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred on the southbound I-5 off-ramp to northbound I-405. A semi-truck had a collision and rolled over, blocking the ramp. Emergency crews were called and investigated the rollover collision. Authorities have reported that there were...
ilovekent.net
Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday
A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
q13fox.com
Deadly accident on Yelm Highway blocks road (8:00 a.m.)
One person is dead after a crash near Yelm. This happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Yelm Highway. FOX 13's Dan Griffin interviews someone who lives in the area, who says crashes like this happen often.
q13fox.com
Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
q13fox.com
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run found passed out in car with drugs, 1-year-old in backseat: docs
EVERETT, Wash. - Police say they found a woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run weeks later passed out in her car with her 1-year-old son in the backseat. According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Everett police were called Sept. 9 to the report of an SUV blocking a parking lot driveway. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Amber Conaway passed out in her car. Officers said they found "common drug paraphernalia" in the defendant's hands and "suspected fentanyl" in her bra.
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate deadly crash in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a deadly one-car crash Wednesday morning in Olympia. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office...
q13fox.com
4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred on Interstate 5, near South 72nd Street. It was reported to the authorities shortly after 5 a.m. According to the officials, the cause of the collision is not immediately clear and is still...
q13fox.com
Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
Overturned semi-truck removed after blocking SB I-5 to NB-405 for several hours
TUKWILA, Wash. — A semi-truck that was rolled over and blocked the southbound Interstate 5 to northbound Interstate 405 on-ramp Wednesday afternoon has now been cleared. Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson shared a photo of the scene just before 12 p.m. that the truck had rolled over and would require an extensive delay.
MyNorthwest.com
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Seattle Fire Department reported a multi vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The accident was due to the collision of three cars. It occurred at Alaska Way South. The collision was reported at 8.23 a.m. There was one person trapped in the collision. The Seattle Fire Department rescued the victim.
Crash blocks northbound lanes of East Marginal Way S
SEATTLE — All northbound lanes of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle were blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The closure was at South Hudson Street. At 8:23 a.m., Seattle fire said a three-car crash happened at Alaska Way South. One person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters...
Small plane crashes near Tacoma, pilot uninjured
A small plane crashed in a field near Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The plane came down southeast of Tacoma in the 6100 block of 52nd Street East. According to photos from the scene, the plane was belly-up. The pilot was able to get out on...
KOMO News
Video shows man slam into door trying to get away with stolen goods in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — New video shows an audacious theft attempt captured on surveillance video inside Louis Vuitton in Bellevue. In broad daylight, police said a 17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000. But as the suspect tried to run out of the store, he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.
q13fox.com
'I thought I was going to die': Man says he was robbed at gunpoint after offering help; suspects sought
EAST RENTON, Wash. - A man living in East Renton Highlands said two men wearing orange construction vests robbed him at gunpoint at his home and then left him wrapped in zip-ties. The victim said he only wanted to be identified by his first name because he is afraid the...
auburn-reporter.com
Auburn Police investigate shooting at near The Seasons Complex
At around 2:50 p.m. Oct. 20, the Auburn Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the Dollar Tree at the Seasons Complex near 12722 SE 312th St. When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly discovered one male had been shot in the back and had run to an apartment at The Seasons.
