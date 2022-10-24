Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Go Grocer to open new location in Chicago next month
Chicago’s Go Grocer, a brick-and-mortar food retailer with ultrafast grocery delivery co-founded by Greg and Paul Stellatos, is growing—again. The grocery retailer will open its 17th location next month in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood at 1325 N. Wells St., Go Grocer told WGB on Friday. “Chicagoans, by...
Shoplifting a big problem at Local Market in South Shore
Nearly three years after it opened in a food desert, Local Market in South Shore has implemented a bag check policy as shoplifting runs rampant at the supermarket, located in the Jeffrey Plaza at 71st and Jeffrey Boulevard. The problem comes as inflation continues to fuel incidents at supermarkets and...
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
Lao Sze Chuan Opening New Locations in Willis Tower and Schaumburg
The company already has ten sites throughout Chicagoland
blockclubchicago.org
Ex-Hideout Employee Says Bucktown Venue Was A Toxic Workplace, Leading To Performers Canceling Shows
BUCKTOWN — A former employee at The Hideout in Bucktown is criticizing leaders of the music venue, saying they’ve done little to resolve a toxic workplace culture, engaged in tokenism and failed to fix other issues. Local rapper and musician Mykele Deville posted a lengthy social media post...
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax Nightmare
Chicago area homeowners are facing a property tax refund nightmare as payments were delayed by months, and are now not due until December. Credit: Franck Reporter (Getty Images)
oakpark.com
Starship, a sandwich classic, turns 45
Since 1977, Starship Restaurant and Catering, 7618 Madison St. in Forest Park, has fed Chicago’s unending need for sandwiches. Now, 45 years later, Paul McKenna and Henry Laskowski, co-owners of Starship, are poised to celebrate a milestone anniversary on Nov. 4. “We’re just two hardworking guys trying to make...
Chicago’s one of the 40 Most Expensive Towns in the World to Live
A ranking has come out for the most expensive cities in the world to live in, and Chicago makes the list. Is it more expensive to live in Chicago or Osaka, Japan? Let's take a deeper dive into this ranking of pricey cities. The website goodhousekeeping.com came out with a...
Tacombi Making Chicago Debut in Summer 2023
The company hopes to reach 75 units across the U.S. in the next five years
Essence
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
Irene’s Diner in North Center Serves Up A Nostalgic, Fantastic Breakfast
Everyone loves a classic diner– where the booths are cozy and the coffee is hot. Irene’s is just that, and more. Their tagline is ‘Chicago’s Finer Diner’ where you can go to get a hearty, delicious breakfast. Co-owner Petros Papatheofanis named the diner Irene’s after his mother, and it’s also located in the same spot as his parent’s 80s diner, Alps East once stood. The menu this time around serves elevated farm-friendly staples from chef Noah Zamler (who is also the chef at Press Room). Irene’s, which only just opened last week, comes from the creative team behind Press Room (a beloved West Loop wine bar) to create an elevated diner experience complete with a wide range of choices like chicken and waffles, avocado toast, chickpea salads– and bacon of course. Don’t forget about the variety of pie options too! Diners can expect the usual fare like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, all served with an extra hint of nostalgia, but everything will come from locally sourced and fresh ingredients. Coffee is on the menu as one would expect, along with the ever-popular cold brew from Passion House Coffee Roasters.
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
oakpark.com
Beware of towing in Downtown Oak Park
I live in the Emerson high-rise, just above the Old Navy, ATT, and Sweetgreen parking lot. Beware!. I watch people park there and go to Target, Chipotle, and stores other than those for this parking lot. There are three sets of signs designating which stores this parking lot is for. S&S towing has guys watching where you go, and if it’s not one of these store, they tow your car in less than two minutes. It is easy picking for them because people don’t see or read these signs.
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
Metra leaders speaking out against proposed merger
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra leaders are set to speak out against a proposal to merge two major railway companies.Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern want to consolidate and create a single railway extending from Mexico to Canada.Metra says the merger will lead to a big increase in freight train traffic throughout the northwest suburbs and all that extra traffic could disrupt their service and cause extensive delays.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman pushing to force CTA president to testify on transit safety, service
CHICAGO - The embattled CTA president, Dorval Carter Jr., may soon be compelled to make quarterly appearances before the Chicago City Council — or risk losing city funding. Carter has repeatedly ignored summons by the city’s Transportation Committee to testify on safety and service issues on the CTA.
‘Leave My Store Alone’: Customers Express Confusion, Pain For Prices As Jewel-Osco And Mariano’s Parent Companies Eye Merger
CHICAGO — Grocery shoppers and workers at Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are hoping a proposed mega-merger will not raise already inflated prices — and worry the deal could take away neighborhood stores. Local grocery powerhouses Jewel-Osco, owned by Albertsons, and Mariano’s, owned by Kroger, would fall under one...
Comments / 0