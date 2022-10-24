Read full article on original website
Mansory Reveals One-Off Ferrari 812 GTS Called Stallone Tempesta Nera
Ferrari is a brand that exudes class, elegance, and heritage. Mansory, on the other hand, is a tuner that seems determined to remove all of those elements from every car it touches. The German outfit has found immense success modifying the world's most exclusive cars, but we still can't quite understand how it has such a strong following. Whether the tuner is working on a Mercedes G-Class or trying to enhance a Ferrari, Mansory never holds anything back.
Carscoops
Ford Exits Russia, Sells All Assets After Seven Month Hiatus
Seven months after it halted production at its Russian plants, Ford has announced that it will quit the market entirely. The American automaker says it has finalized its exit from the market by selling its 49 percent stake in the Sollers Ford joint venture. Back in March, a number of...
Ferrari To Unveil LaFerrari Replacement In 2024
2013 saw the arrival of the LaFerrari, codenamed F150, and as Maranello's first full hybrid, it was an instant classic that has only seen its value climb as the years have gone by. According to a post on the Auto Pareri forum, an allegedly leaked document shows that the son of LaFerrari will arrive in 2024 in highly limited numbers.
Carscoops
Maserati Releases First Official Images Of GranCabrio, Confirms 2023 Unveiling
Maserati today confirmed that it will unveil the GranCabrio, the convertible version of the GranTurismo, in 2023. Along with that announcement, it revealed the first official photos of the GranCabrio prototype. Now taking to the streets of Modena for its initial stages of development testing, as we saw recently, the...
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Zeelander’s Newest Yacht Was Painted the Same Color as Its Owner’s Ferrari 812
Zeelander Yachts has given its fleet a glow-up. The Dutch yard, which was established relatively recently in 2008, has just launched a new model signifying a major change in style. Spanning just shy of 56 feet, the simply named Zeelander 6 is replete with the yard’s signature sinuous lines but has a sharper, more modern silhouette to appeal to a new wave of seafarers. “Our boats still offer the unmatched comfort and performance for which Zeelander is known across the world,” the yard’s founder and owner Sietse Koopmans said in a statement. “But with the launch of the first Zeelander 6, we...
Top Speed
2,370 Horsepower of German Muscle Battle on the Drag Strip
Drag racing only tells you so much about a car’s performance credentials, but they are still fun to watch, especially when serious power is at play. A recent example is a video from YouTube channel Officially Gassed, which has gathered three German rivals – a Mercedes AMG E63S, Audi RS7, and BMW M5 Competition – on a drag strip where they can stretch their legs to the max. Needless to say, the three German car manufacturers have been at each other’s throats for decades, and it’s always interesting to see who comes out on top, especially when these three make a combined 2,370 horsepower while cocooning passengers in traditional German luxury.
Elon Musk news - live: Twitter is ‘freed’ after takeover, billionaire claims
Urgent recall for 75,000 Audi & Volkswagens over engine problems – warning signs to look for & list of cars affected
AN urgent recall has been issued by Audi and Volkswagen due to a potentially dangerous flaw inherent in several cars that may lead to engine failure. Up to 75,000 vehicles sold are at risk for this possibly life-threatening issue with the cars. The 2021, 2022, and 2023 Audi Q5s and...
CNET
2023 Ferrari 296 GTS First Drive Review: It's Bliss
Ferraris aren't exactly a dime a dozen (well, unless you're at Pebble Beach) but if there's any place where you might expect them to be relatively thick on the ground, it's the company's hometown of Maranello, Italy. Yet as I drive through the compact city center in the new Ferrari 296 GTS, I'm getting nothing but dropped jaws and double takes. Surely this can't be the first time these people have seen a Ferrari.
Carscoops
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Carscoops
Rivian Cancels Orders For R1T’s Camp Kitchen Feature As It Begins A Redesign
Rivian seems to be taking the bull by the horns with regard to design issues on its R1T pickup truck. One of its most novel optional features, the Camp Kitchen is no longer available for order as it undergoes a redesign. The electric automaker says that it doesn’t have a timeline for when the option will return and it sounds as though the price may change too.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
Carscoops
Hyundai La Festa N Line Debuts In China With Sharper Looks And A Turbo Engine
Hyundai has expanded the N Line range so much that almost every single model in its lineup gets an angrier-looking alter ego. The latest to join the trend is the Hyundai Lafesta, a China-only sedan slotting right in between the Elantra and the Sonata. The highlight of the new Lafesta...
Carscoops
671-HP AMG GLC63 Is More Of A Threat to C63 Than BMW’s M3
When Mercedes-AMG pulled the wraps off its C63 S super-sedan a few weeks back our natural response was to see how it measured up against the BMW M3 sedan, it’s most direct rival (the Merc monstered it in most metrics). But perhaps the greatest threat to the C63 comes...
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Carscoops
VW Group Won’t Kill Seat, At Least Not Until 2028 Or 2029
Seat feels like the neglected child of VW Group at the moment, but the Spanish brand is safe at least until 2028 or 2029, as confirmed by VW’s CEO and Chairman of Seat’s board of directors, Thomas Schäfer. More specifically, following recent rumors about the uncertain future...
Watch Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar Race Around Monza
Back in June of this year, Ferrari gave us our first shadowy look at its upcoming Le Mans hypercar contender, which is expected to influence the performance capabilities of the automaker's next-generation LaFerrari replacement, reportedly due in 2024. The World Endurance Championship program will also influence Maranello's everyday cars in time, eventually making the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale look like obsolete relics of yesteryear. But first, Ferrari has to show that it's a serious contender and to do that, it needs to ensure that its package is the best it can be. Ahead of the endurance racer's reveal on Sunday, October 30, a prototype of the hypercar has been filmed testing on track, and it sounds glorious.
Carscoops
DeLorean Model JDZ, Audi Joins Formula 1 With Sauber, And Farewell Ford Fiesta: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. While Volkswagen will be going all-EV by 2035, its performance sub-brand, Volkswagen R, will be taking the EV-only plunge some five years earlier, from 2030. We’re yet to see a production all-electric R from VW, but as reported by Autocar, there are several ID models in the planning stages.
Carscoops
Ken Block Finally Drives The Audi S1 Hoonitron The Way It Was Meant To Be Driven
Ken Block, pro driver and creator of the Gymkhana series of videos, is finally back for his first full production since leaving Ford. Now that he has partnered with Audi, he’s in an insane electric rally car in Sin City. For this video, Audi went all out, providing the...
