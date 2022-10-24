Back in June of this year, Ferrari gave us our first shadowy look at its upcoming Le Mans hypercar contender, which is expected to influence the performance capabilities of the automaker's next-generation LaFerrari replacement, reportedly due in 2024. The World Endurance Championship program will also influence Maranello's everyday cars in time, eventually making the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale look like obsolete relics of yesteryear. But first, Ferrari has to show that it's a serious contender and to do that, it needs to ensure that its package is the best it can be. Ahead of the endurance racer's reveal on Sunday, October 30, a prototype of the hypercar has been filmed testing on track, and it sounds glorious.

