Latino leaders hope Colorado’s new 8th congressional district will bring a new era of political representation

Gov. Jared Polis and CU Regent Heidi Ganahl met for their final planned debate in Grand Junction on Tuesday night as the campaigns enter the final two weeks. Like the handful of meetings before it, Tuesday’s debate — hosted by Colorado Public Radio, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University — focused on a spectrum of issues, from water rights to crime and transportation to energy. Also like those before, the debate saw both Polis and his Republican challenger move to familiar ground, hammering their opponent on perceived weaknesses and known talking points.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO