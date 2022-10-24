Latino leaders hope Colorado’s new 8th congressional district will bring a new era of political representation

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Craig Daily Press
Mark Hillman: Recommendations for Colorado ballot questions
Here’s my plain-and-simple explanation of and recommendation for statewide issues on the Colorado ballot for 2022. Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges. In 2020, the legislature created the new 23rd Judicial District by removing Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties from the 18th Judicial District. This amendment makes it easier to assign some judges from the 18th to the 23rd Judicial District. I will vote yes.
yellowscene.com
Denver to Join More than 70 Cities’ Actions Nationwide to Protect “Our Freedoms, Our Vote”
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Rally to Highlight Impact of the Revelations By the January 6 Committee and Ongoing Threats to Freedom to Vote. WHAT: On Oct 13th, the Jan...
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
Daily Record
The questions Polis, Ganahl didn’t answer in their final televised debate
Gov. Jared Polis and CU Regent Heidi Ganahl met for their final planned debate in Grand Junction on Tuesday night as the campaigns enter the final two weeks. Like the handful of meetings before it, Tuesday’s debate — hosted by Colorado Public Radio, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University — focused on a spectrum of issues, from water rights to crime and transportation to energy. Also like those before, the debate saw both Polis and his Republican challenger move to familiar ground, hammering their opponent on perceived weaknesses and known talking points.
sentinelcolorado.com
ENDORSEMENT: PROP 121 — Vote ‘no’ on this scheme benefiting only Colorado’s rich
Not only do Colorado voters decide on the deciders during this year’s large and varied midterm 2022 election, they play legislators, too. Colorado regularly offers voters a chance to create policy and law from the ballot box. This year’s variety of proposals is no exception. Here’s a part...
cpr.org
Public officials sign on to effort opposing decriminalization of psilocybin
A bipartisan group of elected officials — including mayors, state lawmakers and Colorado’s attorney general — are urging voters to reject a measure to decriminalize psilocybin and some other plant-based psychedelics. “In a medically supervised setting, the use of psilocybin (mushrooms) for some mental health issues, shows...
FBI data shows rapid increase in violent crime in Colorado
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released some of their crime data for the year of 2021 and with 235 of 247 law enforcement agencies in Colorado accounted for, data appears to show that a rapid rise in violent crime continued last year. In past decades, violent crime in Colorado...
Westword
Proposition 123: A Fix for Colorado's Affordable Housing Crisis?
Colorado has a major affordable-housing crisis, with a shortage of well over 100,000 affordable units. The November ballot proposal to create a Statewide Affordable Housing Fund, known as Proposition 123, is designed to chip away at that issue. Proposition 123 would earmark 0.1 of 1 percent of the Colorado income...
cpr.org
Polis, Ganahl highlight rural and western Colorado concerns in Grand Junction face off
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, met for their final joint event on Tuesday night in Grand Junction. They shared their views on issues vital to Western Colorado and the state as whole, at a forum that covered everything from water and climate, to transportation and crime.
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat.”. Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned.
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s U.S. Senate race becomes the latest Republican battleground over Trump
THORNTON — Two of former President Donald Trump’s biggest GOP allies traveled to Colorado on Sunday to campaign on behalf of Joe O’Dea, who recently became one of Trump’s most prominent intraparty enemies. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who is also chairman of the National Republican Senatorial...
fowlertribune.com
‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado”: Rocky Ford business earns prestigious title
The Colorado Chamber announced Friday that the SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies has been named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022. The award was presented at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1...
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
cpr.org
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
coloradosun.com
Littwin: Joe O’Dea is not just running against Michael Bennet. He’s also made Colorado a 2024 GOP battleground.
We should have seen this coming, I guess. In what has to be the strangest twist in Joe O’Dea’s underdog bid to unseat Sen. Michael Bennet, O’Dea has somehow become embroiled in what may well be the first battle of the 2024 Republican presidential primary between Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
KJCT8
Gov. Polis appoints replacement judge following Lance Timbreza’s resignation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After the resignation of former judge Lance Timbreza, a vacancy in the 21st Judicial Court was created in September. That vacancy was filled Wednesday following the appointment of Jeremy L. Chaffin by Governor Jared Polis. According to a press release provided to KKCO 11 News,...
