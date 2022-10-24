ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Latino leaders hope Colorado’s new 8th congressional district will bring a new era of political representation

By Rachel Estabrook
cpr.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Craig Daily Press

Mark Hillman: Recommendations for Colorado ballot questions

Here’s my plain-and-simple explanation of and recommendation for statewide issues on the Colorado ballot for 2022. Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges. In 2020, the legislature created the new 23rd Judicial District by removing Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties from the 18th Judicial District. This amendment makes it easier to assign some judges from the 18th to the 23rd Judicial District. I will vote yes.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

The questions Polis, Ganahl didn’t answer in their final televised debate

Gov. Jared Polis and CU Regent Heidi Ganahl met for their final planned debate in Grand Junction on Tuesday night as the campaigns enter the final two weeks. Like the handful of meetings before it, Tuesday’s debate — hosted by Colorado Public Radio, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University — focused on a spectrum of issues, from water rights to crime and transportation to energy. Also like those before, the debate saw both Polis and his Republican challenger move to familiar ground, hammering their opponent on perceived weaknesses and known talking points.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Public officials sign on to effort opposing decriminalization of psilocybin

A bipartisan group of elected officials — including mayors, state lawmakers and Colorado’s attorney general — are urging voters to reject a measure to decriminalize psilocybin and some other plant-based psychedelics. “In a medically supervised setting, the use of psilocybin (mushrooms) for some mental health issues, shows...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Proposition 123: A Fix for Colorado's Affordable Housing Crisis?

Colorado has a major affordable-housing crisis, with a shortage of well over 100,000 affordable units. The November ballot proposal to create a Statewide Affordable Housing Fund, known as Proposition 123, is designed to chip away at that issue. Proposition 123 would earmark 0.1 of 1 percent of the Colorado income...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’

It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy