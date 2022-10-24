ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans trust DeSantis with the party's future more than Trump, poll

By Joe Hiti
 3 days ago
When it comes to who will lead the Republican party moving forward, a new poll found that conservative voters trust the reins in the hands of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis more than former President Donald Trump.

The poll by ABC News/Ipsos was published on Sunday, and in it, 72% of registered Republicans said they believe DeSantis should have a great or good deal of influence in what direction the GOP takes in the future. But still, 64% of respondents said the same for Trump.

The poll also found that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) had support from Republicans, with 63% saying he should significantly influence the direction the party takes.

Democrats were also polled about their party, to which 83% selected former President Barack Obama to have a great deal of influence over the party’s future, while 69% said the same of President Joe Biden.

As for the more progressive party members, 63% said that progressive Democrats should have influence when it comes to the party’s direction.

When it comes to who will run in the 2024 presidential election, much is still up in the air, despite Trump’s continued hinting at a possible run to return to the White House.

“I will probably have to do it again,” Trump said at a weekend rally when talking about his previous campaigns.

If Trump were not to run, DeSantis is viewed as the GOP favorite to win the nominee. As for across the aisle, President Biden has said he intends to run for reelection but has not officially declared so.

The poll was conducted from October 21 to October 22 with 686 respondents. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

