Newton’s First Law of Motion states that an object in motion tends to stay in motion unless an external force acts upon it. In the year 2022, we have been reminded how efficiently the stock market facilitates moving money from impatient people to patient people. A bull market in stocks tends to stay in motion unless an external force acts upon it. In this case, the external force is the price of money. Two-year Treasury bond rates have soared in the last 18 months as seen below:

1 DAY AGO