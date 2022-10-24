Over the past three months, shares of Apple Inc. AAPL decreased by 9.51%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Apple has. According to the Apple's most recent financial statement as reported on July 29, 2022, total debt is at $119.69 billion, with $94.70 billion in long-term debt and $24.99 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $27.50 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $92.19 billion.

32 MINUTES AGO