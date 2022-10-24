Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Thorns preparing to face Kansas City for championship title
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns are set to play the Kansas City Current in the NWSL Championship Final, a team they have yet to beat this season. With controversy surrounding the Thorns in the last couple of months, they’ve been able to stay focused on the match. The players had each other to lean on for support but they also credit the fans; the fans who stuck by their side and showed their support.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WATCH: Hardesty, Gonzalez debate for Portland City Council spot
There is one contested spot for the Portland City Council on the November ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty faces challenger Rene Gonzalez for a 4-year term.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures
Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
kptv.com
Oregon City HS volleyball leader celebrates Senior Night ahead of 6A playoffs
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a volleyball leader from Oregon City High School who has been around the team since she was in kindergarten. Senior Night was Sammi Night at Oregon City High School. “I watched girls from when I was younger...
Portland Gear makes first NIL deals with Oregon high school athletes
Two Portland-area high school athletes are the first in the state to profit from a brand using their name, image and likeness to promote products.
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
Love Doughnuts? Check-Out the Top 10 Shops in Portland, Oregon
If you're searching for a sweet road trip, what's better than taking a doughnut tour? Portland, OR is nationally known for Voodoo Doughnuts but while researching shops I discovered an interesting fact. Most of the shops are congregated in the same area. Could it be there's a doughnut turf war going on?
In the ‘Roaring ‘20s’ the KKK Seized Power Statewide
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
We witnessed shoplifting at Nike, Home Depot and Target, and nobody stopped it
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s 3:55 on a Thursday afternoon in the Mall 205 parking lot. I’m watching through the front windshield of our white Ford Explorer as unsuspecting shoppers zip in and out of the Target store and nearby Home Depot. The shopping mall, located near Interstate...
kptv.com
Jennifer Lawrence pushes for changes to Portland City Council on the November ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Actress Jennifer Lawrence made a video in partnership with RepresentUs, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on ending political corruption, to advocate for a measure on the November ballot that would change Portland’s City Council. The Chater Reform Measure would change how Portlanders vote for their...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
An employee at a local grocery store is being treated at OHSU after reportedly getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
LETTERS: Is it time for change in Oregon?
The Nov. 8 election is on News-Times readers' minds. See what they have to say in our weekly mailbag.Change course to fix Oregon's problems We have a few problems. The number of violent crimes in Portland increased 38% in 2021 according to FBI data, overdose deaths have increased by 41% since the legalization of heroin. During the summer of 2020, our Democrat leadership allowed 100 nights of unimpeded rioting in the streets, destroying businesses, injuring Oregonians and tourists. Our taxes are high. Our electric grid is unreliable and our forests have been mismanaged for years, allowing undergrowth and deadwood to...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Comments / 0