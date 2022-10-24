Le'Veon Bell doesn't want to fight running backs in the boxing ring anymore. "They asked did I want to fight Frank Gore on the show and I said no," Bell said Wednesday, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. "I said I don't want to fight any more running backs, because honestly, I don't feel like—and this is no disrespect to Frank Gore or any other running back—I don't feel like those guys are on my skill level when it comes to boxing because they can't make me go to the space that I can go to."

7 HOURS AGO