ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Le'Veon Bell Reveals He Turned Down Boxing Match Against Frank Gore

Le'Veon Bell doesn't want to fight running backs in the boxing ring anymore. "They asked did I want to fight Frank Gore on the show and I said no," Bell said Wednesday, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. "I said I don't want to fight any more running backs, because honestly, I don't feel like—and this is no disrespect to Frank Gore or any other running back—I don't feel like those guys are on my skill level when it comes to boxing because they can't make me go to the space that I can go to."
Bleacher Report

5 Ideas for New WWE Title to Replace Long-Forgotten 24/7 Belt

For a few years, the 24/7 Championship was a regular fixture on WWE television. If it wasn't being won by a random celebrity, it was usually being held or chased by R-Truth. Ever since Triple H took over as the head of creative in July, the belt has been all but forgotten. It feels like it might be slowly phased out completely, but there are other options to consider.

Comments / 0

Community Policy